Flat-Earth Theory Incorporates Physics From Namco Arcade Classic

The 'Pac-Man ' Effect is what keeps humanity from tumbling off the edge of the planet, according to one theory.

The recently concluded Flat Earth Convention in the U.K. drew more than 200 attendees, many of whom had their own justifications for why our world isn’t round. One such flat-Earth theory draws inspiration from the iconic Namco video game Pac-Man, as it supposedly explains why nothing, and nobody can fall off the edge of the planet, assuming it is indeed flat.

Darren Nesbit was one of the speakers who appeared at the Flat Earth Convention U.K., which was held this past weekend in Birmingham. According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Nesbit’s flat-Earth theory suggests that Earth is shaped like a diamond, with the poles on opposite corners and pillars holding up our planet. He acknowledged that he isn’t sure whether his theory does indeed hold up, but added that he believes it is a “plausible model” nonetheless.

Saying that people, animals, and/or objects could fall off our planet’s edge if it was truly flat is a common rebuttal to those who believe in a flat Earth. Nesbit, however, asserted that it is impossible for such a thing to happen because of what he calls the “Pac-Man effect.” As explained by Tech Times, this is in reference to the arcade classic where players guide the titular character across a series of mazes, gobbling up as much food as possible and avoiding bumping into enemies.

Mazes in Pac-Man also allow players to go through portals located in the middle, where one can enter the left passage and exit via the right, or do the opposite by entering the right passage and reemerging through the left side. Nesbit’s flat-Earth theory suggests something similar, where it’s impossible to fall off the edge because we can easily teleport from the right to the left side, or vice versa, upon reaching the horizon.

“One logical possibility for those who are truly free thinkers is that space-time wraps around and we get a Pac-Man effect,” Nesbit said.

Darren Nesbit believes that it’s impossible to fall off the edge of a flat Earth because of the ‘Pac-Man effect.’ Jemal Countess / Getty Images

Although it wasn’t uncommon in earlier times for people to believe in a flat Earth, there have been several instances where such theories were debunked by scientists, who countered with evidence of a spherical Earth. Likewise, the Sydney Morning Herald also noted Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan’s 16th century expedition, where he became the first person to circumnavigate the Earth.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Nesbit’s flat-Earth theory was not the only unusual one presented at the Flat Earth Convention U.K. A National Health Service (NHS) supply chain manager named David Marsh also spoke at the event, citing a year’s worth of experiments in his garden as he told attendees that gravity does not exist, and that electromagnetism is the “only true force in nature.”