‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers: Becca Kufrin’s Overnight Date Recipients Determined, Reports Reality Steve

Becca Kufrin is moving on from her stunning split with Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. and she’s handing out roses this spring as ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 star. Gossip king Reality Steve has been dishing out Bachelorette spoilers since filming began and he has just shared some scoop that fans won’t want to miss. Which three men are reportedly off on overnight fantasy suite dates with Becca now?

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Becca Kufrin had four hometown dates as is typical for the franchise. Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers detail that Colton Underwood was eliminated after the hometowns, and that leaves Garrett Yrigoyen, Blake Horstmann, and Jason Tartick as the last three suitors standing.

Kufrin and her last three guys are said to be in Thailand right now for the fantasy suite overnight dates and the final rose ceremony will be held there as well. As longtime Bachelor and Bachelorette fans will likely remember, this isn’t the first time key events have been filmed in Thailand.

Several seasons ago, Sean Lowe proposed to Catherine Giudici in Thailand, and Bachelorette Ashley Hebert shared steamy moments with JP Rosenbaum there during her season too. In addition, JoJo Fletcher’s final rose went to Jordan Rodgers in Thailand, and all three of those couples remain together today.

Reality Steve’s Bachelorette spoilers indicate that the overnight dates are playing out now, with the next rose ceremony and elimination coming on Friday, May 4. From there, it sounds as if the final rose ceremony will take place on May 9 or 10. There has been one supposed frontrunner for Becca for a while now, but things can shift on these key overnight dates and it’ll be interesting to see if Kufrin changes direction before she hands out that last rose.

Will Becca Kufrin’s final rose ceremony being set in Thailand bring her the same kind of luck others from the franchise have had in finding lasting love there? ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season premieres on Monday, May 28 and fans are dying to see if she can find the true man of her dreams this time around. Hearts broke across the nation as they watched Arie Luyendyk Jr. dump Kufrin after choosing her on The Bachelor and she seems determined to find her lasting Mr. Right now on her own terms.