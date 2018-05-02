Katie Cassidy talks frankly about her estranged relationship with her father

Katie Cassidy, the only daughter of David Cassidy is talking frankly about her father and his demons that put a strain on their relationship as father and daughter. David Cassidy died in November of organ failure.

Katie Cassidy’s mother, Sherry Williams, and David Cassidy had a short-lived relationship and were not together at the time Katie Cassidy was born. As a result, David and Katie Cassidy did not have a conventional father-daughter relationship.

Katie Cassidy Said She Didn’t Meet David Cassidy Until She Was Ten Years Old

Katie Cassidy explained that she was raised by her mother and her step-father, and when she did have a connection with David Cassidy, it was as a friend, says PageSix.

“I didn’t meet my father until I was in the fourth grade. The world doesn’t know that. Not because I’m hiding it, it just hasn’t been discussed. My biological father and I had a really good relationship at one point. He was one of my close friends and gave me wonderful advice.”

Like her father, David Cassidy, Katie Cassidy got her start in series television, and she relied on David Cassidy for professional advice despite his struggles with alcoholism. Katie Cassidy says that ironically, David Cassidy’s death bonded her Cassidy side of the family.

"David Cassidy's daughter Katie says her dad 'had some demons'" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/hsUTAgFWlF pic.twitter.com/V2aZMj7knF — madhusadanand (@madhusadanand) May 2, 2018

David Cassidy had brushes with the law over the years which mostly involved alcohol, including drunk driving arrests. Katie Cassidy says that David Cassidy had many internal struggles.

Katie Cassidy Says David Cassidy Battled Personal Demons

“My dad was a wonderful, wonderful person. Sadly, he had some demons. There is a silver lining in all of that. You live and learn and it has brought my family closer together so I’m grateful for that.”

Katie Cassidy says she has no ill feelings toward her father despite the fact that he left his estate valued at $150,000 to Katie’s half-brother Beau Cassidy.

David Cassidy Had Dark Days: Daughter reveals her late dad 'had some demons' https://t.co/OqklKpDDcG — roz (@roz124) May 2, 2018

Katie Cassidy said that she was with David Cassidy when he passed away, and she explained that sadly, his last words were ones of regret according to E0nline.

David Cassidy’s Last Words Were Of Regret

“Words can’t express the solace our family’s received from all the love & support during this trying time. My father’s last words were ‘So much wasted time.’ This will be a daily reminder for me to share my gratitude with those I love as to never waste another minute….thank you.”

David Cassidy was 67 at the time of his death, and he is best known for his music with the Partridge Family with his step-mother, Shirley Jones.