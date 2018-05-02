Pocahontas Descendant To Elizabeth Warren: Please Take A DNA Test

A woman who claims to be a direct descendant of Pocahontas has encouraged U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren take a DNA test to establish her Native American heritage once and for all.

In a brief interview with FNC’s Tucker Carlson, Debbie White Dove Porreco also rejected the premise that the use of the appellation Pocahontas is a racial slur.

“Critics have accused the Massachusetts Democrat of using her heritage to advance her academic career,” the Washington Examiner reported about Elizabeth Warren. “President Trump has repeatedly referred to her as ‘Pocahontas’ which she has said is ‘racist.’ Porreco said she was recently called ‘Pocahontas’ and was not offended by the remark.”

As far as Warren’s ancestry is concerned, Porreco, who previously acknowledged being a Trump supporter, offered these comments.

“I respect Senator Warren as a U.S. Senator, but I just wish she’d take the DNA test. And if she took the DNA test, then that would end a lot of this controversy. And if she was part American Indian, I’d be the first one to welcome her into our heritage.”

Porreco speculated that Warren’s reluctance to undergo testing is because she is concerned about what the results might reveal. “It’s offensive that she’s doesn’t take it,” but it’s up to her, she added.

In a February speech at the National Congress of American Indians’ Executive Council Winter Session and Tribal Nations Policy Summit in Washington, Elizabeth Warren denied that she ever used her family tree to jump ahead in her career. She also acknowledged that she was not enrolled in any tribe, but insisted that President Trump will never take away her heritage, noting that her mother’s family was part Native American. Warren also vowed to instead talk about the larger Native American community when her own ancestry is brought up.

“Pocahontas was the daughter of Chief Powhatan, and is said to have hailed from the former Native American village of Werowocomoco, near present-day Jamestown, Va,” Fox News Insider recalled about the 17th-century princess.

As alluded to above, President Trump has mocked Sen. Warren, a former Harvard Law School professor, and a possible 2020 Democrat opponent if she wins reelection from Massachusetts this year, with the nickname Pocahontas, which foes of the president insist is racist.

The controversy got started about six years ago; in running against then-GOP Senator Scott Brown (who is now U.S. ambassador to New Zealand) in 2012, Elizabeth Warren maintained that she was 1/32 Cherokee based on Oklahoma family folklore, including that her grandfather had high cheekbones. No formal corroboration of this claim’s validity has ever emerged, however.

There are persistent allegations that Warren nonetheless used her “minority” status to obtain prestigious law teaching positions at several Ivy League universities under affirmative action.

A report published by Yahoo News on May 31, 2012, claimed that Elizabeth Warren admitted “that she identified herself as Native American to Harvard University and the University of Pennsylvania when she taught at both schools.”

In that same time frame, Cherokee genealogist Twila Barnes asserted that no authentication existed for Warren’s purported Native American heritage. “Cherokee genealogists have traced Warren’s family tree and found no evidence to support her claim of minority status,” the Daily Caller added. Cherokee activist Rebecca Nagle has called upon the senator several times to take responsibility for cultural misappropriation. In 2016, a prominent Native American writer referred to Warren as a “Pretendian.”

In May 2012, The Atlantic declared in a detailed story that based on genealogical evidence, Warren was not eligible for membership in one of any three Cherokee tribes recognized by the U.S. government. The news outlet asserted, however, that she never benefited in her professional career from claiming that heritage.

One of Sen. Warren’s Massachusetts rivals to unseat her in 2018, independent candidate V.A. Shiva Ayyadurai, gifted the senator with a home-based DNA test kit through Amazon as a birthday present in 2016, but Warren refused the item. Ayyadurai’s campaign slogan is “Only a real Indian can defeat a fake Indian.” Ayyadurai immigrated to the U.S. from India at age seven.

In March, Elizabeth Warren told Meet the Press host Chuck Todd that she has “no intention” of running for president in 2020.

Watch Pocahontas descendant Debbie White Dove Porreco discuss the potential Elizabeth Warren DNA test in the video clip below and draw your own conclusions.