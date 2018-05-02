Mueller Investigation Questions ‘An Intrusion’ Into Presidential Powers, Say Donald Trump & Joe diGenova

Trump mentioned several foreign policy issues that require his attention.

Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday morning that FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation – specifically, some questions Mueller would like to ask him – amount to an “intrusion” into his presidential duties, USA Today is reporting. Trump then cited a handful of foreign policy issues that he’s working on, which he says require his attention instead.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, Trump insisted that there is no substance to the ongoing Mueller investigation, and that any attempt to get him to answer questions is merely an attempt to get him to perjure himself.

“There was no Collusion (it is a Hoax) and there is no Obstruction of Justice (that is a setup & trap).”

He then mentioned some foreign policy issues that he’s working on.

“What there is is Negotiations going on with North Korea over Nuclear War, Negotiations going on with China over Trade Deficits, Negotiations on NAFTA, and much more.”

Later, Trump tweeted a quote from attorney Joe Digenova, which said that Mueller’s questions are an attack on his (Trump’s) powers granted to him by the Constitution.

“The questions are an intrusion into the President’s Article 2 powers under the Constitution to fire any Executive Branch Employee…what the President was thinking is an outrageous…..as to the President’s unfettered power to fire anyone…” Joe Digenova, former US Attorney”

As The New York Times reported last week, Mueller has provided Trump’s team with a list of questions he (Mueller) would like answered. Those questions ranged from what (if anything) Trump knew about Russian attempts to interfere with the 2016 election, to whether or not he deliberately attempted to obstruct justice when he fired then-FBI Director James Comey in 2017, and a host of other issues.

Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP Images

When, how, or even if Trump answers any or all of those questions remains to be seen. According to NPR News, Trump’s lawyers are divided over whether or not Trump should do an interview with Mueller.

For example, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is the most recent addition to Trump’s legal team, says that Trump should at least be open to doing an interview with Mueller. That would enable him to at once avoid being subpoenaed, as well as to proclaim that he’s been cooperating with the probe.

Other members of Trump’s circle warn against telling Mueller much of anything, lest he (Trump) open himself up to charges of perjury.

Still, other aides suggest something of a compromise, such as sending written answers to Mueller’s questions rather than sitting down for a face-to-face interview.

If Trump does wind up being subpoenaed, it would be unprecedented in American politics. And in fact, Trump attorney John Dowd has confirmed that, during an angry meeting back in March, Mueller threatened to subpoena the president if he doesn’t get some answers.