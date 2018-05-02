‘Disney After Hours’ Adds New Dates For Late Nights At Magic Kingdom This Summer

Disney is making sure their 2018 "Incredible Summer" is one of the biggest ever.

Ever since it was introduced. “Disney After Hours” has been primarily an event that takes place on select dates early in the year, but that is all about to change. Due to its popularity rising a lot earlier in 2018, Disney is bringing back the late night event to Magic Kingdom for 15 nights this summer. It is a hard-ticket event which means it is an additional cost, but it is certainly one of the best things that Disney has ever done.

Walt Disney World has plenty to do around its property, but this is giving guests a little bit more to do and with a lot fewer people around. On Wednesday, the Disney Parks Blog revealed that a new summer edition of this event is coming your way in 2018.

For 15 nights this summer, guests will be able to purchase a ticket to enter Magic Kingdom and be in the park after it closes. They will have three hours to do as they wish and ride all the attractions they can enjoy with minimal waits and hardly anyone else in the park. There are even free ice cream treats and sodas to enjoy while venturing through an almost abandoned Magic Kingdom.

25 of Magic Kingdom’s most popular attractions will be open during this event which will cost $119 (plus tax) when tickets are purchased in advance. If you purchase a ticket to “Disney After Hours” on the day of the event, it will cost $124 plus tax.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and members of the Disney Vacation Club do receive discounted tickets at $89 plus tax.

Enter now for a chance to attend “Disney After Hours” event at Magic Kingdom Park on June 28, 2018! https://t.co/fGyBzbg15Y — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 2, 2018

The first night of the event will take place in late June with dates spreading through August and even one in September. All dates listed below will have the event take place from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. unless otherwise noted Here are all of the dates that “Disney After Hours” will be offered this summer:

Thursday, June 28

Saturday, June 30

Saturday, July 7

Monday, July 9

Saturday, July 14

Saturday, July 21

Saturday, July 28

Saturday, August 4

Saturday, August 11

Thursday, August 30: 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Thursday, September 30: 9 p.m. – 12 a.m.

Guests can purchase tickets to “Disney After Hours” by calling 407-827-7185 or visiting the official website of Walt Disney World which has more details on the event.

Danny Cox

One thing that guests need to understand is that this is not the same as Extra Magic Hours which are available to guests staying at Walt Disney World Resort hotels. This will not affect those in any way as “Disney After Hours” takes place on different nights and will not force Magic Kingdom to close any earlier than is already scheduled.

Guests with tickets to “Disney After Hours” will be able to enter Magic Kingdom as early as 7 p.m. on the nights of the event. They will be able to enjoy the “Happily Ever After” fireworks and then, head out into the park and enjoy their time on the attractions. Having this event return for the summer of 2018 is going to be a great way to help move crowds around too as Toy Story Land‘s opening on June 30 is sure to bring tons of people to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.