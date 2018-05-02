‘Stranger Things’ Teens Land High-Paying Horror Movie Gigs

Finn Wolfhard and Sadie Sink are in line for six-figure paychecks for new big screen roles.

Two Stranger Things stars are going beyond the Upside Down. Stranger Things teens Finn Wolfhard and Sadie Sink have both landed roles in upcoming horror movies. According to The Blast, Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler on the Netflix hit, will appear in the horror movie The Turning. The 15-year-old Stranger Things star will be paid $150,000 for his role in the film, which is being described as a modern adaptation of Henry James’ book The Turn of the Screw.

Sadie Sink, who joined the Stranger Things cast as Max Mayfield last season, will play a character named Haley in the horror film Eli. Sink will reportedly earn $80,000 for her role in the film about a boy with an autoimmune disorder who discovers the house he is living is possibly haunted. The Blast reports that Sink’s contract states that she will need a “prosthetic fitting” for the film and that she has the potential to earn $25,000 bonuses as the film reaches certain levels at the box office, which could bring her total paycheck well above six figures.

The Turning is actually one of several big movie roles Finn Wolfhard has landed since he shot to fame as a star on Stranger Things. In addition to his role as Richie Tozier in the blockbuster horror movie It, Finn recently landed a role in the movie The Goldfinch. Wolfhard will earn a base salary of $65,000 for his co-starring role in the film, according to TMZ, and he could score an additional $50,000 if the movie is a box office hit. TMZ noted that Wolfhard’s contract also states that Stranger Things has top priority if The Goldfinch filming runs into the production of the Netflix series.

Finn Wolfhard is on track to make at least $150,000 per episode for Stranger Things 3, a significant bump up from the $30,000 per episode he made in previous seasons. Deadline previously reported that teen Stranger Things stars Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Noah Schnapp (Will), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) all negotiated deals that would include major pay bumps, with breakout star Millie Bobby Brown presumably receiving a higher increase than her peers. Sadie Sink’s Stranger Things paycheck wasn’t listed in the report.

Stranger Things 3 is expected to premiere on Netflix in 2019.