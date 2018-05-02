Fans Admire Beth Chapman For Using Her Celebrity Status To Do Good At The Make-A-Wish Foundation

Chapman's fans admire the reality star for stepping up to the plate for charity.

It’s nice to see celebrities using their platform to do good and give back to their local community. Yesterday, Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman shared a photo on her Instagram page that really got her followers talking.

In the photo, the 50-year-old and her husband Duane are all smiles as they sit in what appears to be a conference room or hotel. Both are pictured in sunglasses as Chapman gives a thumbs up to the camera. Chapman got dressed up for the occasion in a sparkly black skirt and a matching black top. Duane opted for something a little more casual in a khaki colored, button-down shirt.

But it wasn’t what the couple was wearing that captured the attention of Beth’s Instagram followers — it was what they were doing that stood out. In the bottom of the snapshot, Beth shares the logo for the “Make-A-Wish” Hawaii foundation. In the caption, she tells fans that she had an amazing day with the Make-A-Wish Foundation while also confessing that there’s “nothing better” than making someone else’s dreams come true.

Within just one day of being posted, Chapman’s photo gained a ton of attention with over 11,200 likes and 180-plus comments. Some fans commented on how good Beth looks following her cancer remission while many other fans applauded the couple for giving back.

“Your always giving back!….True hero’s making these kids happy!! Great Job Dog and Beth!!”

“I would so like to meet u guys I have the up most respect for the both of you. For all you do in the community and just for all you do for everyone we are two very special people,” another fan said.

According to their Facebook page, the Make-A-Wish foundation celebrated World Wish Day as well as the organization’s 35th anniversary this past week. The Hawaii branch of the organization also stated that they granted three wishes during the celebration that Dog and Beth attended. Two of the children wished to meet Rosanna Pansino while another child wished to take a trip to Disney.

The previous day seemed to be a relaxing one for Beth as she shared a photo of her dog Lola sunbathing in a green chair on her Instagram page. The reality star joked with fans that it was a “busy” day for her dog who just loves to sunbathe.

As the Inquisitr reported over the weekend, Beth shared another adorable photo of herself and Dog in matching pajamas, calling it a “Dog and Beth” bedtime moment.

It’s easy to see that Beth and Duane have a good time together, and their fans adore them for it.