Barron Trump Getting Bullied At School Over Donald’s Affair With Adult Film Star, ‘Hollywood Life’ Reports

Melania Trump is also filled with anxiety about the defamation lawsuit that Stormy Daniels has filed against Donald Trump, the report claims.

Barron Trump is reportedly unable to escape his father’s infidelity, with a report that the 12-year-old son of Donald Trump is getting bullied at school over the Stormy Daniels affair.

The report this week from Hollywood Life claimed that Trump’s alleged affair with the adult film star is creating a rift in the First Family. The report said that Melania has been filled with fear and anxiety since Daniels filed a defamation suit against Trump, claiming that he smeared her by denying the affair and calling her a con artist. The very high profile accusations have also caused problems from their son at school, a source told the celebrity news outlet.

“Worst of all, her heart breaks for her son who gets regularly teased at school and has a hard time defending his father to his classmates,” the unnamed source told the media outlet.

The Stormy Daniels accusation has been a thorn in Donald Trump’s side for several months, with the adult film star saying publicly that she and Trump had an affair in 2016, shortly after Barron was born. Trump has publicly denied the affair and referred to Daniels’ accusation that a man threatened her to stay quiet as a “con job.”

As NBC News reported, Stormy Daniels has filed a defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump for the tweet.

“Mr. Trump used his national and international audience of millions of people to make a false factual statement to denigrate and attack Ms. Clifford,” the complaint said.

Daniels and lawyer Michael Avenatti have been on the offensive against Trump as well as Trump’s lawyer/confidant Michael Cohen, who first arranged the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about the affair. Avenatti in particular has gone after Cohen after the lawyer’s FBI raid last month, which was reportedly related to the Daniels case.

Stormy Daniels has also parlayed the alleged affair into more attention for herself, giving a series of interviews and even embarking on a nationwide tour at strip clubs.

Stormy Daniels has filed a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump https://t.co/9OAKp8U3t1 pic.twitter.com/8mBqmiaCMc — CNN (@CNN) May 1, 2018

While there have been frequent stories — from Hollywood Life and other celebrity news outlets — about the anguish that Melania Trump has reportedly been feeling about the Stormy Daniels affair and subsequent fallout, the latest report is a rare glimpse into how it is affecting their son. The 12-year-old has remained out of the spotlight, even staying back with Melania to finish out the school year for much of Donald Trump’s first year in office.