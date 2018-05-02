‘DanMachi’ Season 2 Release Date, ‘Arrow Of The Orion’ Movie Teased By Warner Bros Japan For Fall 2018 Or 2019

The release dates for 'Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon' Season 2 and the 'DanMachi Movie: Arrow Of The Orion' have been hinted at by Warner Bros Japan.

The general time frame for the release dates for DanMachi Season 2 (or Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon Season 2) and DanMachi The Movie: Arrow Of The Orion may have been indirectly confirmed by information from Warner Bros Japan. Both the second season and the DanMachi anime movie were confirmed to be in the works back in February of 2018, but now a printed release schedule for multiple anime series has been posted up on Reddit. Based on the way the information is presented, it appears that the DanMachi Season 2 release date could be as earlier as the fall 2018 anime season.

However, there is some uncertainty since the Warner Bros Japan document lists both DanMachi Season 2 and the DanMachi movie as simply “Coming Soon.” What does that mean exactly? The front page of the foldable pamphlet also states, “Warner Bros Japan would like to introduce our animation lineup for 2018 and beyond.” Those last two words are critical since the listed timeline goes from the 2018 spring to summer to “coming soon.” That could mean that some of the listed anime series will be released in 2019 or even 2020, not the fall of 2018.

The ordering of the anime series on the timeline may be another clue. A Certain Magical Index Season 3 (Toaru Majutsu no Index III) is listed as being scheduled for right after the ending of the summer of 2018. Since that anime sequel was already officially announced in the past to be planned for a 2018 premiere date, it’s probably safe to assume that A Certain Magical Index 3 is coming out in October. The other animes are more uncertain. DanMachi Season 2 and the movie are listed at the end next to Mob Psycho 100 Season 2, but both are coming out after Strike The Blood Season 3 (see the Inquisitr article for more detail) and Haikara-san ga Toru The Movie 2. Therefore, it’s probably safer to assume that Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon Season 2 and the movie are coming out in 2019.

The key visual for the new movie ‘Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Arrow Of The Orion’ that’s being produced by JC Staff. JC Staff / 'Is It Wrong To Try To Pick Up Girls In A Dungeon? Arrow Of The Orion' Anime Key Visual

Not much is known about the story for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Arrow of the Orion (Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka? Orion no Ya). It is known that voice actors Yoshitsugu Matsuoka and Inori Minase will be returning as Bell and Hestia. Artist Suzuhito Yasuda is the character designer for any new DanMachi characters in the movie.

The key visual for the film does provide some hints. Bell is wearing a new outfit instead of his Pyonkichi Mk-V armor, so it’s likely that the movie’s plot takes place some time near DanMachi Volume 8 of the light novel series by author Fujino Omori since that book is focused on side stories.

The “arrow of the Orion” may be a literal magical artifact that the main characters are searching for, or it could be yet another reference to stories from Greek mythology. In these myths (not Familia Myth), Hestia, Athena, and Artemis were all virgin goddesses who vowed to maintain their chastity, but Artemis lusted after Orion. In the myth, Artemis, the goddess of hunting, is fooled by her brother Apollo into shooting an arrow at a far-off target. Unfortunately for Artemis, this target turned out to be Orion, and Artemis killed her would-be lover with that arrow!

As for DanMachi Season 2, the light novel series is not quite enough source material for Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? Season 2 to be 24 episodes since the first anime left off at DanMachi Volume 5 and the book series is currently up to DanMachi Volume 13. Therefore, it’s likely that the second season will be 12 or 13 episodes and end somewhere around Volume 10. The DanMachi character Apollo will play a major role in the second season, so it’s probably a safe bet that the god will show up in the movie’s original story, as well. Anime fans will just have to wait until DanMachi Season 2 to release to watch how the story plays out!