New ‘Red Dead Redemption 2’ Trailer Is Just Trying To Survive The End Of The Wild West

Rockstar Games stamps some more details and character on 'Red Dead Redemption 2'.

The third Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer arrived as promised Wednesday. Rockstar Games puts the focus on the Van der Linde gang with the latest trailer and its fight against a changing wild west.

Rockstar lays an ominous setting for Red Dead Redemption 2 as the game is set in 1899 at the end of the wild west. Lawmen are hunting down the last remaining outlaw gangs, which sets the stage for Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang.

After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.

The trailer itself does appear to feature some gameplay footage from Red Dead Redemption 2 mixed in with in-game cutscenes. They just appear to be at different angles from what is actually used in the final product. This may still be somewhat disappointing for those who have hoping been hoping to see Rockstar begin doing deeper dives into what gameplay elements are returning from the first title and what are new features.

Still, the trailer is full of robberies plus character and location confirmations. The town of Blackwater will likely serve as the main hub, once again, while the Sons of Dutch make an appearance as well. Interestingly, viewers can see John Marston, the protagonist of Red Dead Redemption, at the 1:41 mark of the video complete with fresh yet recognizable scars.

Rockstar Games is still holding firm to the October 26 release to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. There is still no mention or hint of a PC version and development appears to be on track. Publisher Take-Two Interactive has a fiscal year end conference call scheduled for May 16 and questions about potential further delays will likely be broached following Red Dead Redemption 2‘s previous delay and the history of delays with Grand Theft Auto V.

An art book is also scheduled to release around the same time as Red Dead Redemption 2. A leak on Amazon revealed it will contain “a mix of detailed original art, concept, story, and character studies, sketches, and actual screengrabs of the end result that led to the creation of this spectacular game.” It’s described as being a peek behind the scenes of development and a “love letter” to the western genre.