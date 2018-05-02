Blac Chyna Isn’t Pregnant After All, But That’s Apparently Subject To Change

Blac Chyna isn’t pregnant with the baby of her teenage boyfriend after all, according to TMZ. However, the 29-year-old mother of two is reportedly open to the idea of starting a family with 18-year-old rapper YBN Almighty Jay.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, rumors recently began circulating that Chyna and Jay were expecting a child together. Jay said that he doesn’t wear condoms when he and Chyna have sex and that he would be thrilled if his girlfriend did end up getting pregnant, so the baby gossip seemed believable. However, sources close to Blac Chyna are now saying that she’s not knocked up — yet.

The insiders also dished that Blac Chyna is in love with YBN Almighty Jay, and she is open to having a child with him in the future. She and Jay have only been dating since February, but Chyna has already proven that she has no qualms about moving with lightning speed from the first date to the first trimester. According to Cosmopolitan, she and Rob Kardashian began dating in January 2016, and they revealed that they were expecting a child together in May 2016.

Chyna broke her Kardashian baby news on Instagram by sharing an emoji-style image of a pink-haired woman cradling a baby bump. The cartoon avatar was clearly supposed to be Chyna.

???????????? A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on May 6, 2016 at 11:14am PDT

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian welcomed their baby girl, Dream Kardashian, to the world seven months later on November 10, 2016. Dream has one older half-sibling, five-year-old King Cairo. King is Chyna’s son with Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga.

Blac Chyna, 29, is 'NOT expecting a baby with YBN Almighty Jay, 18' https://t.co/wQTw4dqPzi — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 2, 2018

If her past behavior is any indication, Chyna won’t keep her pregnancy with YBN Almighty Jay’s baby a secret for long, if and when the couple does procreate. It’s also safe to say that an official pregnancy announcement from Blac Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay will send Twitter into meltdown mode. As reported by BET, Twitter had a field day when the erroneous pregnancy reports first hit the web.

Many tweets about Chyna and Jay were focused on the age difference between the couple, with Bossip tweeting out a headline that described Blac Chyna as “Predatorily Pregnant By Her Booger Flickin’ Baby Bae Almighty Jay.” Chyna was also compared to rapper R Kelly, who has been accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl to be his “sex pet,” according to the Guardian. However, others defended the age difference between Chyna and Jay.

Stay Out The Sandbox, Sis: Is Blac Chyna Predatorily Pregnant By Her Booger Flickin' Baby Bae Almighty Jay? https://t.co/4rbewo1IEr (Photo via T.Maidana / Splash News) pic.twitter.com/YtRVv2p1Lm — Bossip (@Bossip) May 1, 2018

Not put blac Chyna and r kelly in the same cell ???????????????????????? y’all are funny af — Lorine (@LorineChia) May 1, 2018

Sexism is shaming Blac Chyna for having a 18-year-old baby daddy, but accepting her 26-year-old baby daddy Tyga once dating a 17-year-old. — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) April 30, 2018

According to Page Six, Blac Chyna and YBN Almighty Jay reportedly met on Christian Mingle, but it’s pretty clear that a lot of people don’t see the former stripper and the teen rapper as a match made in heaven.