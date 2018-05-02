Lauren Hashian, The Rock’s Girlfriend, Melts Hearts With ‘Pile Of Munchkins,’ Tiana & Jasmine

Dwayne ' The Rock' Johnson and his girlfriend Lauren Hashian have welcomed a second daughter into their lives. Lauren posted a heartwarming photo on Instagram.

Lauren Hashian and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson first met on the set of Johnson’s film The Game Plan, which filmed in 2006. The couple has been exclusive since the following year.

Although Lauren Hashian stays out of the spotlight, preferring to leave that to her boyfriend, she is no stranger to media and success. Not only is Hashian the daughter of a John “Sib” Hashian from the classic rock band Boston, she has led a successful music career herself.

As reported by Daily Mail, Lauren is currently working as a singer, writing her own music. Lauren Hashian has several singles out on Soundcloud. In 2016, she co-wrote the song Only You for YaBoi Shad. Hashian has also had television appearances.

Lauren Hashian took to Instagram on April 17 to announce the birth of the couple’s second child, a daughter that they named Tiana Gia. Hashian and Johnson have one other daughter. Tiana’s big sister Jasmine was born in 2015.

When Tiana was born, the couple was ecstatic. Lauren Hashian posted a beautiful photo of herself with longtime boyfriend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sharing an intimate moment with their brand new bundle of joy. She captioned the picture with a sentimental message, complete with birth statistics.

The new mother of two recently took to Instagram again, making hearts melt with a photograph that featured Lauren and the Rock’s daughters piled together in a loving embrace. She captioned it, “Heaven equals a pile of munchkins.”

Comments of love came from all over the globe, showing both support and excitement for Lauren, Dwayne, and their children. Many Instagram users made reference to the color of Jasmine’s stunning eyes, claiming that she would most certainly “stop hearts with those eyes.”

Other comments commended Lauren on her mothering capabilities. “You have definitely got your priorities straight,” the comment said.

Lauren Hashian has made it obvious through her Instagram posts that her family is a happy one. The birth of their second daughter, more than a decade after meeting Dwayne, has brought much joy to their lives. Fans everywhere are wishing her and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson well.