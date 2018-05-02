‘A Certain Magical Index’ Season 3 Release Date Confirmed For Fall 2018: Anime ‘Toaru Majutsu no Index’

'Toaru Majutsu no Index' Season 3 ('A Certain Magical Index 3') seems to be coming out this October; will 'A Certain Scientific Railgun' Season 3 and another movie follow in 2019?

The A Certain Magical Index Season 3 release date for the anime series may have been indirectly confirmed by information from Warner Bros Japan. Sharp-eyed anime fans on Reddit spotted an informational pamphlet that lays out the scheduled release dates for multiple anime series. The document specifically shows Toaru Majutsu no Index Season 3 (or A Certain Magical Index 3) as being in the “Coming Soon” section right after the summer of 2018. Considering that leaves only one anime season for the year, the Toaru Majutsu no Index Season 3 premiere date must be in the fall of 2018.

However, there is some uncertainty since Warner Bros Japan specifically states, “Warner Bros. Japan would like to introduce our animation lineup for 2018 and beyond.” That last part could mean some of the anime series listed will come out in 2019, but A Certain Magical Index Season 3 will probably be scheduled for October of 2018 based on previous official information that was announced last year.

A Certain Magical Index Season 3 was first officially announced at Dengeki Bunko Aki no Saiten 2017 in the fall. Dengeki Bunko editors confirmed that the third season had been greenlit and that Toaru Majutsu no Index Season 3 would premiere some time in 2018 as part of the “A Certain Project 2018” (2018-Nen To Aru Project).

Considering that the project seemed inclusive to the entire series, anime fans have been hoping that A Certain Scientific Railgun Season 3 will also be announced sometime in the future. These hopes seem reasonable, but only Atsushi Abe (voice of Toma Kamijo in the A Certain Magical Index anime) and Yuka Iguchi (voice of Index in the anime) appeared on stage to announce that they were returning to voice their characters. Rina Satou (voice of Mikoto Misaka in the A Certain Scientific Railgun anime) was not announced… yet.

Kazuma Kamachi’s A Certain Scientific Railgun and A Certain Magical Index light novel series have both been adapted into two anime seasons and A Certain Magical Index manga series. Funimation provided the English dub for the anime and Yen Press and Seven Seas Entertainment published the English translation of the books and manga. The original light novel series for A Certain Magic Index ended with 23 volumes and two short story collections, but Kazuma also started a sequel series called New Testament: Toaru Majutsu no Index that is up to Volume 18 as of this article’s publishing.

Warning: Minor spoilers ahead based on the story arcs of the light novels.

Toaru Majutsu no Index Season 2 adapted light novels 7 through 13 and the first novel of the side story series Toaru Majutsu no Index SS. Based on the pacing of the first two seasons, and assuming that A Certain Magical Index Season 3 is also 24 episodes long, it is very likely that the third season will cover light novels 14 through 19. That means Toaru Majutsu no Index Season 3 will cover the story arcs called the Document of Constantine (Volume 14 and manga chapters 123 through 126), Battle Royale (Volume 15), Acqua Of The Back (Volume 16), British Royal Family (Volumes 17 and 18), and ending with the Dragon story arc (Volume 19).

One of the official promotions from 2017 that states that the ‘A Certain Magical Index’ Season 3 will be released in 2018. JC Staff / 'A Certain Magical Index' Anime TV Promo

Trying to wedge the final ending story arc about World War 3 (Volumes 20 through 22) will probably need to wait until A Certain Magical Index Season 4. But considering that the new anime is part of the A Certain Project 2018, and the WW3 story arc is only three books long, perhaps fans can look forward to another A Certain Magical Index movie in either 2019 or 2020?