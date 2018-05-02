Kailyn Lowry Wants Jenelle Evans Fired From ‘Teen Mom 2’ After Road Rage Incident, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Jenelle Evans reportedly pulled a gun on another driver while driving with her son.

Kailyn Lowry is reportedly planning to discuss Jenelle Evans’ recent road rage incident on her podcast series with Lindsie Chrisley, Coffee Convos, next week and during the show, she will allegedly voice her concerns regarding Evans’ role on Teen Mom 2.

According to a new report, Lowry is not happy to hear that her co-star allegedly pulled a gun on someone during a road rage encounter days ago — especially due to the fact that her 8-year-old son, Jace, was in the car.

“Kail and Lindsie both feel like Jenelle should be fired from Teen Mom 2 immediately. The ladies just think that no one should be able to go slinging guns, around especially with children in the car,” a source told Radar Online on May 1.

Lowry is reportedly hoping to see MTV release Evans from her current contract and feels that because of her latest antics, she could definitely be “done.”

News of Lowry’s alleged reaction comes just days after she admitted to her co-host that she and Leah Messer would likely struggle to keep their hands off Evans during the upcoming taping of the Teen Mom 2 Season 8B reunion special. As she explained, Evans has been playing dirty when it comes to her ongoing comments about the other Teen Mom 2 stars’ children and wants to be kept away from her during filming.

Last month, David Eason, husband of Evans, took aim at Messer for allowing her daughter to wear a ton of makeup to her cheerleading competition, even though he’s been known to allow his own daughter to do the same while competing in her own competitions.

Right away, Lowry came to her co-star’s defense and a Teen Mom 2 feud ensued.

Also in recent Teen Mom 2 news, Evans and Lowry were recently involved in a social media dispute after Evans went on a rant against Lowry, poking fun at her weight and greasy, Cheetos-covered fingers. She also joked about Lowry’s plastic surgeries, suggesting that Lowry’s surgeon filled her head with the same filler he put in her backside.

“Cheetos are def not my chip of choice. I think I’d prefer, like, Pringles or something,” Lowry fired back.

To see more of Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, and their co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday, May 7 at 9 p.m. on MTV.