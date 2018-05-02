Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Take A Spiritual Step In Their Relationship, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Gwen Stefani wants her family to be on the same page when it comes to their religion.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have reportedly made a major decision for their future.

As the couple continues to act as a family with Stefani’s three sons following about two-and-a-half years of dating, a Radar Online source claims Shelton recently made the decision to convert his religion to align with that of Stefani and her boys in an effort to convince her to marry him.

“Gwen was raised in a Catholic family and religion is a big part of her life,” an insider explained to the outlet on May 2.

According to the report, Stefani wants her three kids, Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4, to be connected with God and has been known to take them to church regularly. As for Shelton, he’s been a Christian for some time and was raised in the church. However, it wasn’t until recently when he began studying the Catholic religion.

He wants to “show that he’s truly in this for the long haul,” the source added.

Stefani’s parents are Catholic as well and while Stefani seemingly took a break from religion years ago, she reconnected with her faith after her messy split from ex-husband Gavin Rossdale in August 2015. Since then, she’s come to realize that she wants whomever she decides to spend her life with to share the same thoughts and values.

Since the start of his relationship with Gwen Stefani in late 2015, Blake Shelton has reportedly made a number of major changes in his lifestyle — starting with a major reduction in his alcohol consumption. As the Radar Online insider explained, Shelton has cut back on drinking due to his new life with Stefani and her family and has also been focusing on becoming a great stepdad in the making for the boys.

The insider also claimed that after becoming serious with Stefani in recent years, Shelton was asked by her parents to convert to Catholicism for her. In response, Shelton didn’t hesitate and continues to do whatever it takes to make Stefani happy.

Stefani and Shelton began dating one another in late 2015 after her split from Gavin Rossdale and his split from ex-wife Miranda Lambert. Since then, the couple has been splitting their time together between her massive home in Beverly Hills, California, and his stunning ranch in Oklahoma.

