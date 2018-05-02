Jill Duggar Uses Tea Photo To Show Off Skinny Jeans And Distracts Fans From Derick Dillard’s Twitter Drama

Jill is staying out of her husband's beef with TLC.

Jill Duggar is completely ignoring her husband’s latest drama on social media. Instead of jumping in to help Derick Dillard with his online campaign against shows on TLC that he finds offensive, she’s sharing photos of her skinny jeans and having conversations with fans about tea.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, Jill Duggar is showing off her “rebellious” side in one of her recent Instagram photos. In the snapshot, the former Counting On star is sitting cross-legged on the floor and holding a cup of tea in her left hand. She took the photo with her right hand, making sure that her denim-clad legs are visible behind the hot drink. She simply captioned the photo, “#nepalitea #yum.”

Even though Jill has been wearing skinny jeans regularly for the last few months, a few fans were still bowled over by her pants selfie. However, others have clearly gotten used to seeing her in something other than the modest skirts and dresses that were a part of her parents’ strictly-enforced dress code for their daughters.

“Geez people! Who cares if she is wearing jeans,” wrote one fan. “Come on, don’t y’all have better things to worry about?”

“Ok peeps, she’s been wearing pants for awhile. Time to let it go,” another remarked.

#nepalitea #yum A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Apr 29, 2018 at 6:28pm PDT

Jill Duggar didn’t respond to any of the comments about her skinny jeans, but she did answer some fans’ questions about her cup of tea. She responded in the affirmative when one fan asked her if it was chai tea, and she revealed that a “Nepali friend” made it for her. She also confirmed that her friend added sugar and milk to the hot drink.

The Keeping Up With Fundies Tumblr suggested that Jill’s latest pants picture and the ensuing discussion about tea was meant to serve as a distraction from Derick Dillard’s most recent Twitter controversy. The Duggar husband infuriated some of his Twitter followers last week when he used the social media platform to launch a homophobic attack on reality stars Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, a gay couple who appear on the TLC series Nate & Jeremiah By Design with their young daughter Poppy. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Derick complained that the family’s home improvement show “highlights and celebrates a lifestyle so degrading to children,” and he called the couple and their two kids a “travesty of a family.” This Twitter attack came months after the Duggar husband criticized another TLC star, 17-year-old Jazz Jennings, for being transgender. In response to his actions, TLC revealed that he and Jill Duggar were no longer filming Counting On.

For her part, Jill Duggar has stayed out of her husband’s social media attacks on the LGBTQ TLC stars that he keeps singling out; she usually sticks to using social media to share harmless photos like her chai tea and skinny jeans selfie. However, one of Derick’s latest targets is not remaining silent. Nate Berkus responded to Derick’s controversial comments about his family with a message of love.

“My hope with having a show like #NandJByDesign on @TLC, where we go into people’s homes and welcome viewers into ours, is that we can start to break down barriers & normalize the way our family looks & the way our family loves,” Berkus wrote on Twitter.

Perhaps Nate Berkus and Jill Duggar can find some common ground; she’s also trying to “normalize” the way her conservative Christian family looks. However, she’s no longer doing it by appearing with her family on TLC. Instead, she’s sharing photos of herself wearing skinny jeans and drinking chai tea on Instagram.