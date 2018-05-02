Kylie Jenner Shares Adorable Pic Of 3-Month-Old Stormi

The proud mama celebrates her family while vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

Kylie Jenner is in “birthday” mode. The 20-year-old reality star and makeup entrepreneur took to Instagram to share a rare—and absolutely adorable—photo of her infant daughter, Stormi Webster, to mark the baby’s three-month milestone.

Kylie welcomed Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, but photos of the newborn have been rare. But in celebration of her baby’s three-month “birthday,” Kylie posted a shot of Stormi propped up against a white pillow and wearing a pink onesie. Proud papa Travis’ arm can be seen behind his baby girl.

“My pretty girl is 3 months old today,” Kylie captioned the snap.

The surprising photo comes as the young family celebrates another milestone—Travis Scott’s April 30th birthday—while vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

Kylie Jenner has gone on a bit of family photo frenzy while on vacation, sharing snaps of her and Travis lounging on the deck of a yacht and frolicking on the beach as they celebrated the rapper’s 26th birthday. Kylie even shared a rare intimate photo of herself and Scott in an embrace, as well as a selfie that showed off her post-baby body as she rocked a one-piece Christian Dior bathing suit. But Kylie saved the best photo for last.

You can see Kylie Jenner’s adorable photo of three-month-old Stormi Webster below.

Kylie Jenner recently opened up about her new life as a mother in a new interview with her sister Kim Kardashian for The Evening Standard. In the interview, Jenner revealed that being a mom has been a great learning experience for her. Kylie also admitted that she thinks about her baby all the time and can’t wait until she is old enough to come “everywhere” with her.

stormi strolls ???? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 12, 2018 at 5:22pm PDT

As for that infamous Instagram photo feed, Kylie admitted that she posts things that “people want to see.”

“I feel like for having my Instagram for so long, I just know what people like to see,” she said.

With both Stormi and Travis’ birthday milestones, Kylie has had plenty of material to share with her 107 million Instagram followers over the past week. Kylie Jenner’s Turks and Caicos photo fest comes just days after she shared snaps and videos from a private party she threw for Travis Scott after she rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain for his birthday bash.