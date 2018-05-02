‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4, Episode 4 Preview: The Worst Theme Park Ever Is Introduced

A present-day Madison is still absent as Alicia and Naomi search for a safe place

After the devastating death in Episode 3 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 fans are already looking forward to see how this death might impact the upcoming storylines. With that in mind, here’s everything we know so far about Episode 4 of Fear.

According to Den of Geek, the synopsis for Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 is as follows.

“Al’s questioning uncovers some surprising truths about the group’s past; John Dorie receives unexpected news.”

While it doesn’t necessarily indicate how Nick’s death will impact the other characters, it does reveal that Althea (Maggie Green) will continue to delve into everyone’s stories. Some fans are already getting a little tired of Al’s need to find out everyone’s backstory. However, it seems Episode 4 could reveal something interesting. As yet, though, it is unclear what sort of “surprising truths” will come to light.

On top of that, the Episode 4 synopsis indicates John Dorie’s (Garret Dillahunt) life might get as little more complicated when he receives some “unexpected news.” Considering that IMDb have listed Episode 5 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 as being titled “Laura,” it is possible John will find out some news about the woman called Laura who he has been searching for.

Along with the synopsis, AMC have released some new images for Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. For fans that have been eager to know which episode will introduce the abandoned theme park in Fear, it appears the correct answer is Episode 4.

Two of the images show Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Naomi (Jenna Elfman) negotiating the park. They seem to be the only ones present — except for walkers. Already, fans are wondering if these images are from the present day story line. If this is the case, the lack of any images of Madison with the main group is concerning, especially since some fans already suspect Madison is dead.

The trailer for Episode 4 also shows the abandoned park. Madison is present in the trailer. However, all of her appearances appear to center around the settlement at the Diamond, not of any point beyond that. Naomi is shown with Madison and they are discussing the new group, the Vultures. Naomi suggests they need to look for a new place to move to as citizens are preparing to leave regardless of whether Madison can defend the Diamond or not.

You can view the trailer for Episode 4 below.

Along with the two images from the park, there is another image showing John Dorie and Morgan walking along a path in the dark. Morgan still has his injury but, otherwise, there is no indication of where this image is located or how it will affect the story line in Episode 4 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4.

You can view the new images AMC have just released for Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 below.

Once again, though, fans will have to tune in on Sunday night to find out how Episode 4 will unfold.