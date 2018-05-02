Glenn Jacobs, AKA Kane, Declares Victory In Knox County Mayor Primary By 17 Votes

A recount in today's Tennessee election is likely before the professional wrestler can be certified as the official winner, however.

WWE Wrestler Kane is the potential winner of the GOP primary for Knox County mayor in Tennessee. With 100 percent of the precincts reporting, Kane (Glenn Jacobs) leads by 17 votes, but there are 93 provisional ballots yet to be counted. Given the closeness of the results, a recount may be likely before Kane is officially the Republican nominee.

According to Knox News, Jacobs received 14,633 votes, or 36.09 percent, while rival Brad Anders received 14,616 votes (36.05 percent). A third-place finisher, Bob Thomas, received 11,296 votes. Jacobs has declared victory on Twitter. Both Anders, a police officer, and Thomas are county commissioners. Officials will meet on Thursday to review the provisional ballots.

Wrestling luminaries such as The Undertaker, Rick Flair, and Mick Foley, among many others, endorsed Jacobs’ candidacy.

Kane/Jacobs is a three-time professional wrestling world champion, having won title belts in the WWF, ECW, and WWE. He is a 12-time world tag team champion and two-time Intercontinental champion as well as the 2004 Money in the Bank winner.

If Jacobs ultimately prevails after all the votes are counted and/or recounted, he will face Democrat Linda Haney in the fall. The Republican primary winner, whether it is Glenn Jacobs or Anders, is expected to win the general election in the GOP-leaning county.

While the votes were being tabulated, a cyberattack briefly crashed the Knox County election website.

Jacobs’ platform included low taxes, job growth, and improving the quality of education and the infrastructure. Jacobs has lived in the area since 1995 and operates an insurance agency there.

“This is a great place to work, live and raise a family. I want to do my part to make sure it remains a great place and that our future is as bright as ever,” Jacobs said at his initial campaign rally, SkySports reported.

Taking a page out of President Trump’s book perhaps, Jacobs also vowed to drain the political swamp in the Knoxville area once he takes office.

In this election, we have a real chance to change Knox County's political culture. The #SwampCritters are telling everyone who will listen who to support (hint: it ain't me). They know that when I get in, they go out. Please help make that a reality. — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) April 25, 2018

Thanks to everyone who helped win this historic victory!! The people who cast a ballot for me, my great team, my wonderful volunteers. Looking forward to VICTORY in the general election! — Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) May 2, 2018

WWE wrestler Kane’s apparent victory in the Knox County GOP primary for mayor is a developing story. Please check back for updates.