‘The Walking Dead’: Production Starts For Season 9 And New Image Is Released

Fans are already trying to work out how Episode 1 will unfold

It has only been a few short weeks since Season 8 of AMC’s The Walking Dead concluded. However, as production starts for Season 9, already the speculation has begun.

Season 8 of The Walking Dead ended with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) being captured — but not killed — as Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) finally decided to come around to his son’s way of thinking. However, for Maggie Rhee (Lauren Cohan), the new leader of Hilltop, this was not an acceptable outcome. As a result of this, it appears Season 9 will follow her journey as she quietly builds a group that is opposing Rick’s viewpoint. Along with this, Morgan (Lennie James) left Virginia for Texas and a new group headed by Georgie (Jayne Atkinson) was introduced.

Now, as production starts for Season 9 of The Walking Dead, AMC released a new image that initially seems to show very little in relation to Season 9 storylines but might, actually, reveal a lot.

The image, seen below, shows a clapperboard for The Walking Dead. It indicates it is for a scene in Season 9 Episode 1, which means this is the very first official image available for the new season. While the clapperboard dominates the image, the blurry scene behind it has fans trying to work out what could happen in Season 9 of The Walking Dead.

The image in the background appears to be the walls surrounding Hilltop, so already a location has been identified for Episode 1 of The Walking Dead Season 9. So, maybe fans will see more of Maggie and her plotting against Rick very early on in the new season.

Uproxx also suggests that the water tower shown in the right side of the image could indicate a time jump. Many fans of the comics the series is based on are already anticipating this as a serious time jump occurs after the All-Out War between Rick and Negan. However, this time jump was also expected from fans of the show after the recent announcement that AMC was requesting a permit to build a windmill, something that also appears in the comics.

Gene Page / AMC

Cinema Blend suggests this water tower could be an indication that Georgie’s group could make an appearance. They base this assumption on the theory that Georgie was the one who gave Maggie a book on everything one might need to reboot civilization in the new world. Included in that manual were instructions on how to build things.

However, fans will just have to tune into Season 9 of The Walking Dead to find out what happens.

The Walking Dead will return to AMC with Season 9 later this year.