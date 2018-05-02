‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4: If Madison Is Still Alive, How Will She React To That Death?

Fans debate whether Madison Clark is still alive or not

With the shocking death revealed in Episode 3 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4, fans are now wondering about the fate of Madison Clark (Kim Dickens). If she is alive, they are also concerned with how she will react when she finds out about this death in upcoming episodes.

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains information about Episode 3, titled “Good Out Here,” of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Fans of Fear the Walking Dead felt a little unnerved as Episode 3 unfolded. Initially, many assumed the episode would reveal the fate of Madison Clark, who hasn’t been seen in the present day storyline at all in Season 4. The assumption was the episode was setting up to reveal the death of Madison since flashbacks concerning her and Nick seemed geared towards her demise. However, the episode ended up revealing that Nick Clark died, not his mother.

Now, fans are wondering what will happen once Madison finds out about her son’s death. However, for others they are still convinced Madison is dead.

Already, fans are turning towards any information they can glean about upcoming episodes of Fear the Walking Dead to determine Madison’s fate. There are some images of Madison out there that haven’t yet turned up in Season 4 of Fear, indicating she could still be alive.

Madison Clark as she appears in Season 4 Episode 4 of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Richard Foreman, Jr / AMC

If this is the case, how will she react to the death of her son, a child she has fought so hard to keep alive.

According to an interview the Hollywood Reporter did with Fear showrunner Andrew Chambliss, Madison could have a challenging road ahead of her.

“We take Madison to some places that people haven’t seen her character go before.”

If she finds out her son is dead, there is certainly a lot of room for her character to delve into these “new places.”

However, some fans believe Madison is already dead and that is why she has not been seen in the present day storyline. It could also explain a lot as far as how the group’s dynamic appear to Morgan’s group.

Also, on closer inspection of the previously released images of Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead, it shows Madison at the Diamond and not in any other location. This could be an indicator that viewers will only get to see Madison in flashbacks in upcoming episodes.

However, fans will just have to tune into future episodes of Fear the Walking Dead to find out more about the fate of Madison Clark.

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, May 6, at 9 p.m. ET. Zap2It lists the following synopsis for Episode 4, titled “Buried.”