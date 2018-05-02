Watch AS Roma Vs. Liverpool Live Stream: 2nd Leg, UEFA Champions League Semifinal, Start Time, How To Watch

Liverpool appear poised to advance to their first UEFA Champions League Final since 2007, but comeback kids AS Roma still believe they have a chance to overcome a three-goal deficit.

Liverpool take a 5-2 aggregate lead into the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal against AS Roma, and appear in good position to cruise into their first Champions League Final since 2007. But Roma already have a three-goal comeback to their credit, against Barcelona in the quarterfinals, and hope to repeat the feat in a match that will live stream from Rome on Wednesday.

In their domination of Roma at Anfield two weeks ago, Liverpool became only the second team ever to put five past the keeper in a Champions League semifinal match, behind a pair of goals from Premier League scoring leader Mo Salah. But Roma pulled two back late in the contest, giving themselves life as they headed home for the second leg match.

In the quarterfinal, AS Roma headed into the second leg against Barcelona trailing 4-1 only to stun the La Liga champions with a 3-0 drubbing and advance on away goals.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the AS Roma vs. Liverpool UEFA Champions League semifinal second leg, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the start time is 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific.

Liverpool’s Mo Salah drilled home two goals in the first leg victory against AS Roma. Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

With their two away goals in hand, either a 3-0 or 4-1 victory sends AS Roma through to the final. But if Liverpool scores twice, Roma would need to win the second leg game by four goals — in other words, they would need to score a whopping six times — to book a date in the final.

AS Roma has never appeared in a final since the European club championship adopted the Champions League format in 1992. Before that, Roma has appeared in the final only once, in 1984, when they lost on penalties — to Liverpool.

The winner of the semifinal heads to Kiev, Ukraine, for the May 26 final where they will face Real Madrid, who secured a spot in their third consecutive Champions League final with a 4-3 aggregate win over Bayern Munich. Real Madrid will be going for their historic third consecutive title, a feat no team has yet accomplished in 27 seasons of the Champions League era. Liverpool, should the Reds hold on to advance, would be seeking their first title since 2005.

Edin Dzeko scored a late first-leg goal for AS Roma to give his side a chance against Liverpool on Wednesday. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the AS Roma vs. Liverpool FC second leg UEFA Champions League semifinal match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go at this link. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the decisive AS Roma vs. Liverpool second leg UEFA Champions League semifinal showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV at this link, YouTube TV at this link, or DirecTV Now, which can be accessed by clicking here. All three of the “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees — but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the AS Roma vs. Liverpool match live stream at no charge.

In the U.K., a live stream of the AS Roma vs. Liverpool match will be carried by BT Sport, and may be accessed inside the U.K. only, at this link.