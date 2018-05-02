Camila Cabello Gets Personal In New Interview: Talks About Living With OCD And Her Solo Career

The singer graces the cover of 'Cosmopolitan UK' for its June issue.

Camila Cabello rose to fame as one of the members of the all-girl group Fifth Harmony. The “Havana” singer shocked her fans and her band mates when she decided to leave the group and further her career as a solo artist, which is always risky. However, it worked out in her favor, and now the 21-year-old Cuban-born singer is currently headlining her Never Be the Same Tour, which started April 9.

Beginning in May, she will be joining Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour as an opening act. And it seems like Cabello and Swift are getting along just great. According to E!, the singer gushed over the “End Game” singer, saying, “I love her. We just talk about boys…She loves love, and we love talking about it. It’s fun to just vent and talk and dream.”

With all her newfound and well-deserved success, the question now is, how is she holding it all together? The “Crying in the Club” singer sat down with Cosmopolitan UK for their June issue and opened up about her career as well as her personal struggle living with obsessive-compulsive disorder.

“OCD is weird,” the “Never Be the Same” singer says. “I get really stressed thinking about something, I’ll start to have the same thought over and over again… I feel like something bad is about to happen if I don’t keep thinking about it.” Cabello further explains that once she educated herself on what was going on, managing the illness became easier. “I feel so much more in control of it now.”

The singer then addressed her decision to go solo, which she admitted was something she had been wanting to do for a long time. She added that she had been writing solo material since she was 16 years old. She then went on to describe the feeling of being a solo artist and doing it all on her own. “It’s like making your own coffee or breakfast. It tastes better because it’s yours, because you made it.”

The “She Loves Control” singer also offers some advice for those who want to know how to be successful in life, “Don’t ever get comfortable.”

The smooth crooner also shares that spending time with her family in Miami is a great way for her to unwind. And in the off-chance that family doesn’t do the trick entirely, “Honestly, I watch a lot of movies like Harry Potter. It’s my favourite thing to do.”

For more information about the Never Be the Same Tour, check out her official website here.