Kyle Richards Reflects On Filming ‘RHOBH’ With Brandi Glanville: ‘It Just Felt Scary’

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Kyle Richards doesn't sound like she'd be on board with a Brandi Glanville return.

Kyle Richards didn’t enjoy her final moments with Brandi Glanville on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Three seasons after Glanville’s full-time role on the series came to an end, Richards spoke out about the “scary” environment she and her co-stars were exposed to due to Glanville’s often unruly behavior during an appearance on the Reality of Reality podcast.

“It wasn’t fun because you felt like you’re walking through a landmine,” Richards said, according to a transcript of the interview shared by Reality Blurb.

According to Richards, she’s all about being honest but can’t get on board with people acting viciously simply for the sake of being vicious. As fans will recall from a past season, Glanville has been seen throwing a glass of wine at her co-star, smacking a co-star, and more.

“It just felt scary,” Richards explained. “I don’t want to be in that environment.”

Richards then seemingly confirmed that she would not want to be a part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills if the show was to welcome her former co-star back. That said, Richards noted that while Glanville has shown viewers and her co-stars a very aggressive side of herself on the show, she doesn’t believe she’s all bad. Instead, Richards believes Glanville is simply “wounded” but applauded her for her sense of humor.

Following Brandi Glanville’s exit from her full-time role after The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, a number of new housewives were added to the cast, including Erika Girardi, who came aboard during Season 6; Dorit Kemsley, who came to the show for Season 7; and Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, who was first featured during Season 8.

Since leaving the show, Glanville has spoken of the possibility of returning to the show and reprising her role. However, while she may be open to the idea, the network and its current stars have not yet given fans reason to believe that a Glanville return is possible.

In March, Andy Cohen opened up about what it would take for him and his Bravo staff to consider bringing Glanville back to the show. In turn, he explained Glanville would have to make herself relevant in the lives of her co-stars.

To see more of Kyle Richards and her co-stars, don’t miss the second installment of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 8 reunion tonight, May 1, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.