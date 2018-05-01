Meghan Markle Won’t Be Wearing Vera Wang Wedding Dress, The Designer Confirms To “Harper’s Bazaar”

But the renowned bridal gown designer said she thinks Meghan will wear something "British" for royal wedding to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’ royal wedding is getting closer with every passing day, so we can expect to hear details, both rumored and true, about these historic nuptials. Fashion designer, Vera Wang, recently confirmed something that won’t be happening at the Meghan and Harry’s wedding, though. The bride won’t be wearing one of her designs. But, although she didn’t get the enviable gig, the renowned bridal gown designer shared her prediction of the sartorial direction Markle will choose.

“Other than [wearing] us, and she’s not wearing us – there are two ways for her to go: American or British. Given her new position, her new status, and her new role, she’ll very well go British,” Wang said during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I get royal wedding mania,” she added, “and it’s amazing to be able to celebrate a royal wedding with an American–it brings attention to a sense of romance that in our present world we lack a bit of. A royal wedding brings out things like hope, grandeur in all of us.”

Wang also speculated that Meghan will not go the traditional route when it comes to the silhouette of her gown. She expects that the former Suits actress will choose a more “modern” design.

“Neither full-blown royal wedding like Diana or Kate, and neither narrow, sensual and more sexy–I think she’ll go somewhere in-between that feels a tad more modern,” she continued. Vera added that she thinks Meghan won’t go as far as wearing a mermaid silhouette but that she will wear something in between a traditional royal gown and a gown that’s more contemporary.

As the designer notes, Meghan Markle is marrying Prince Harry who will probably never be crowned king, so she has some more leeway in her choices.

As for who Meghan has chosen to design what’s likely to become the most talked about dress of the year, the name of the designer has not been revealed. As Metro UK notes, the bookies have been putting money on names like Caroline Herrera, Erdem, Inbal Dror, and Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen. But fashion design duo Ralph and Russo are the current favorites according to Metro. Meghan has worn the brand before. The royal bride-to-be wore one of their haute-couture gowns to her engagement photo shoot.

That dress caused a stir with some commentators saying that it cost too much money. As Metro notes, the dress cost almost fifty thousand pounds. Other protested that the bodice was too sheer. So some people may not be happy if she chooses those designers for her big day. But the designers behind the brand, Tamara Ralph and Michael Russo are British, so that could appease some of her fashion critics.