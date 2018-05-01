Kris Jenner Hunts For A Personal Assistant With The Help Of Bumble Bizz, Kim Kardashian Is Ready To Apply?

Kris Jenner needs help running her booming business.

Kris Jenner is looking to add a new assistant to her growing business and she’s using Bumble Bizz to do so.

While the Bumble brand has long been known as a dating app, it’s actually much more. In addition to swiping to find love, users can also find professional connections, which is what the 62-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch hopes to do.

On April 30, the Washington Post confirmed Jenner had posted a job opportunity to her fellow Bumble Bizz users on Monday, announcing that she will soon hire an assistant through the app. She even generated buzz on Instagram by using the hashtag, #KrisMeansBizz.

“Being that Bumble Bizz takes the ‘women make the first move’ concept and focuses on female empowerment and opportunity in the professional space, I am so excited to use this platform within the Bumble app for my search for the newest member of my team,” Jenner said in a statement on Bumble’s official website.

Also on the website, Bumble announced that the candidate who generates the most “buzz” will join Jenner’s personal team and be working with her directly on a day-to-day basis. They also noted Jenner would be contacting her chosen user personally.

According to the Washington Post, users who swipe right on Jenner’s Bumble Bizz profile are declared to be “match” and given a link to submit their application for the position.

Bumble was first released in late 2014, and in 2016, the app launched Bumble BFF, which is aimed at giving users the opportunity to establish platonic relationships with one another. One year later, in fall 2017, Bumble Bizz made its debut.

After Kris Jenner’s Bumble Bizz job opening was announced, a parody account named “Nori’s Black Book” shared the listing on their Instagram account, joking that the candidate who ultimately comes to work for Jenner will have to make cocktails, generate job opportunities for Kourtney Kardashian, and keep track of Rob Kardashian’s court dates.

After the parody account shared the post, Kim Kardashian herself responded to the post with an emoji with her hand raised high.

Whoever lands the job will likely be thrust into the spotlight and may also be seen on upcoming episodes of the family’s reality show, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In recent years, a number of the family’s employees have been seen on the series from time to time and a personal assistant would likely be included in production.

No word yet on when Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return to E! for its 15th season.