‘Westworld’ Renewed For Third Season

HBO confirmed the renewal of 'Westworld' for a third season today.

Just when Westworld fans didn’t think things could get any better as they’ve buckled down to enjoy Season 2, HBO confirmed the renewal of the Emmy-winning series for a third season just a few hours ago.

Casey Bloys, president of HBO Programming, had nothing but good things to say about the Westworld cast, according to Deadline.

“It’s been an extraordinary pleasure to work with the exceptionally talented Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, as well as their gifted cast and crew. From the inspired storytelling to the incredible visuals, we are so excited to see where the next chapter will take us.”

The hit series made its debut on HBO back in October of 2016. It quickly climbed the ranks as one of the most-watched new series for the network. A little more than a week ago, Season 2 of Westworld premiered on April 22 at 9 p.m. Overall, the series has been a massive success for HBO. For the Season 2 premiere, the series brought in 2.1 million viewers.

According to Deadline, the series is just two episodes into Season 2 and its viewer rating is up 13 percent compared to the Season 1 average. Season 1 of the HBO series was so popular that it received 22 different Emmy nominations, and won five of them.

The plot line of the series takes place inside of a futuristic theme park, home to man-made androids. In Season 2, Westworld fans watch as the androids who call this theme park home have begun to revolt against the humans that created them. The Season 2 cast of Westworld includes Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jimmi Simpson, Jeffrey Wright, James Marsden, and Tessa Thompson.

Considering Season 2 of the series is only two episodes in, fans have no idea what to expect for Season 3. Other than confirmation that there will be a third season, we also don’t have an official release date either. Most fans of the series are painfully aware of the nearly year and a half gap between the end of Season 1 and the premiere of Season 2.

So, it could be a couple years before the third season actually debuts on television. Fans will also have to wait for Season 2 to progress forward to get a grasp on which cast members may return for the third season. But, at least fans can rest easy knowing there will be a Season 3!

Episode 3 of Season 2, titled “Virtu e Fortuna,” airs on May 6 on HBO.