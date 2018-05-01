Tony Romo Makes The Case For Teams To Sign Dez Bryant

Romo believes that Dez Bryant can help a lot of teams should they choose to sign him.

Tony Romo is one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play for the Dallas Cowboys. Part of his success late in his career was due to the play of star wide receiver Dez Bryant. The two had an excellent chemistry together and put up multiple huge seasons from a statistical standpoint.

Now that Romo is in the booth, he is able to give his opinion on different things happening throughout the league. One of the biggest stories this offseason has been the Cowboys releasing Bryant.

Romo chimed in with his thoughts on Bryant and made his case for why teams should sign Bryant.

“There’s a ton of teams he could help. One thing, I don’t know how many teams will do their homework on it, but Dez is a good teammate and I think sometimes that might get lost in the way that the emotional aspect of things. If I was talking to any of the GMs or coaches, I would tell them he’s not going to hurt the locker room in any possible way. He’s going to come out and he’ll be a great teammate when he gets there. I think he’ll have a couple options here soon.”

Bryant has been called “washed up” and a “cancer to the locker room” throughout his career. Quite a few teams may be passing on him due to those reasons. Romo would know what kind of teammate he is from experience and perhaps teams will use his statement as a reason to give Bryant a chance.

Last season with the Cowboys, Bryant ended up catching 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns. He is still a major threat against opposing defensive backs at 6-foot-2 and would be a nice addition for any team that decides to give him a chance.

Many fans and media members do not think that Bryant would be good for team chemistry wherever he goes. Romo thinks that those who doubt Bryant are simply misunderstanding passion for anger.

There are a few teams that are still in the market for a wide receiver. Among those teams could be the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans, and Washington Redskins. Bryant has talked about wanting to stay in the NFC East in order to play Dallas twice in 2018, which Washington could offer him.

All of that being said, Bryant should find a new home at some point in the next few weeks. He is too talented to be sitting around in free agency much longer.