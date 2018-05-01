‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Keo Motsepe Talks Pairing, Reacts To First-Ever All-Athlete Season [Exclusive]

Keo Motsepe is dishing about the special athletes-only season of 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Keo Motsepe and his fellow dancing pros reunited on Monday night for the debut episode of the all-athlete season of Dancing With the Stars, but sadly, two pairs have already been voted off.

After being declared safe with a score of 21 out of 30, Motsepse, who has been paired with softball star Jennie Finch Daigle, spoke to Inquisitr about the new season, his pairing, and his thoughts on the first dances of his co-stars.

Inquisitr: How excited were you when you found out the new season of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ would be an all-athlete special?

Keo Motsepe: When I found out the new season of DWTS would be all-athlete I was stocked! Not only do I LOVE sports but I also believe bringing athletes to the dance floor brings out a fun and competitive atmosphere to the show. Both pros and athletes are super competitive and have the same goal — the Mirror ball trophy. I think fans will truly love everyone’s performance.

Were there any athletes you were especially excited to meet?

Jennie, obviously. She is such an amazing athlete and to think that we will be sharing the dance floor is such an honor. I was also excited to meet Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – he is such a legend so it was an honor to get to meet him.

What was your reaction to your pairing with softball star Jennie Finch Daigle?

I was (and still am) beyond excited, Jennie is not only a Gold-medal winning Olympian, but also a star. She is competitive, brilliant, and we push each other to be better AND do better. We are thrilled to show everyone what we’ve been working on.

How have things been going with your chemistry thus far?

I believe our chemistry will strike out the competition.

Are you a softball fan? If not, what sports to you enjoying watching/playing?

Yes, I’m honestly a big fan of all sports. I’m a very active guy, I love running and l LOVE soccer— I used to play all the time with my best friend. I love watching football, especially lately. I have become friends with some great football players through DWTS – Von Miller, Antonio Brown, and others – so I love watching them play and supporting them. I also watch Rugby!

Which team are you most worried about, talent wise?

It’s hard to tell at the moment. Since this a shorter season, we only get so much time to practice and get to know our partners. There’s literally no time to be worrying about the competition.

Did you see ‘I Tonya’?

Yes, it was a great movie!

After watching the debut episode, who impressed you the most and why?

Well obviously my partner, Jennie Finch, because she was incredible! Also Chris and Whitney – Chris came out for the first dance of the season and killed it!

