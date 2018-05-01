Kylie Jenner Shares Rare, Intimate Pic With Beau Travis Scott

Kylie is celebrating Travis Scott's birthday with an adorable post.

Though Kylie Jenner is the queen of social media, it’s not very often that she shares photos of her beau Travis Scott with her fans. But today, the lip kit mogul took to her Instagram account to celebrate Scott’s 26th birthday.

The post came just one day after the rapper’s April 30 birthday. Jenner opted to leave the post without a caption, simply just adding the present emoji to honor the occasion. In the picture, Kylie and Travis are seen hugging each other on a beach from a side angle. Jenner closes her eyes as she drapes her arms around Scott’s neck.

On the flip side, Scott is seen only wearing orange board shorts with a huge diamond earring in his right ear. The rapper also appears to be wearing a big diamond ring on his hand while his arm and side tattoos are clearly visible in the snapshot.

The picture has already gained a ton of attraction with over 4.4 million likes and 39,000-plus comments in just an hour. Many of the 20-year-old’s famous friends even commented on the post, including Hailey Baldwin, Paris Hilton, and Pia Mia.

A ton of Jenner’s fans also expressed their thoughts on the rare photo, with many going crazy over the fact that Kylie actually posted a photo of Scott on her Instagram page while others just expressed that the couple is “relationship goals.”

Jenner did not tag Travis’ Instagram account in the picture, but she did give credit to @rayscorruptedmind, who appears to have taken the photo of the famous couple.

Jenner officially celebrated Stormi’s dad’s birthday by renting out Six Flags this past weekend. The Inquisitr reports that Jenner rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain for Travis and his friends as an early birthday present. During the outing, Jenner shared with her 107 million-plus followers that Travis and his friends had never been to Six Flags, so she decided to rent it out to celebrate.

On her Instagram story, Jenner also shared a few photos of Travis and his crew on rides while also showing a picture of an adorable cake that she had made for Scott. The cake shows Stormi, Kylie, and Travis on a rollercoaster at AstroWorld, the former Six Flags theme park located in Scott’s Houston, Texas, hometown. The famous family has also rented out Six Flags in the past to celebrate Kendall Jenner’s 18th birthday.

Must pay to be a Kardashian!