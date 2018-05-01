Christina El Moussa Celebrates 6-Month Anniversary With New Boyfriend, Ant Anstead

Christina El Moussa was previously married to her 'Flip Or Flop' co-star, Tarek.

While Tarek El Moussa is alternately blaming steroids and fake news for the demise of his marriage, Christina El Moussa — his ex-wife and co-star on the hit HGTV show, Flip or Flop — is living her best life with her new boyfriend.

Fox News is reporting that Christina El Moussa, whose divorce from Tarek was made final earlier this year, and Ant Anstead celebrated six months of bliss today, and they couldn’t be happier together.

Anstead, who is a TV host in Great Britain, posted a loving message to his lady on his Instagram page, claiming that she “totally gets him (which is rare)” and that he loves every second that he gets to spend with her.

Anstead also credited “timing” for their fortunate coupling, and said that it was great “in a weird way.”

Christina El Moussa was just as affectionate about her boo, and posted an equally loving message to him on her Instagram page.

In her picture, they were engaged in some very hot and heavy PDA.

Ant and Christina met six months ago through a mutual friend, and the pair began dating shortly after she wished him a happy birthday.

Christina El Moussa also said that her boyfriend is a “great father” to his own children, and also great with his own children — daughter Taylor and son Brayden, whom she shares with ex-husband Tarek.

She also said that Anstead is “driven and talented, humble and kind, patient and a great listener, fun and hilarious, spiritual and to top it all off he’s hot AF.”

Tarek and Christina El Moussa first split in December 2016, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. The couple, who share joint physical custody of their children, split shortly after an incident where Tarek pulled a gun on Christina in their family home, then ran away when the police were called.

Despite their lowest point, the couple are still amicably working together on both their hit HGTV show and its spin-offs, and are amicably co-parenting their children.

Christina El Moussa has also frequently commented, positively, on Tarek’s social media pages, especially when he posts inspirational quotes.