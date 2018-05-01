Ashley Graham Debuts New Swimwear Line In Stunning, Unedited Campaign

Ashley Graham has proved once again why she is the ultimate role model for every girl/woman in the world. The supermodel is known for being bold, honest, and unwavering when it comes to body image. She’s already broken through major barriers in the fashion world by daring to make the statement that all women are beautiful, regardless of body size. Body positivity and self-love are the two mantras of life Graham advocates on a daily basis.

Graham debuted her new swimwear line for the size-inclusive retailer Swimsuits For All in a breathtaking unedited (meaning absolutely nothing was done to the photos) campaign titled “Power of Paparazzi” on Tuesday. In the age of Photoshop where anyone can fix any little thing they don’t like about their body, even the tiniest detail, it’s practically unheard of when a supermodel no less makes the choice to go all natural and believes that “being authentic is beautiful.” However, it was while shooting the swimsuit campaign in Miami that Graham and the Swimsuits For All team got the idea to use the unedited photos that the paparazzi took instead. “I have nothing to hide when it comes to my body,” says the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model

“I hope these images instill a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching.”

The collection itself features nine swimsuits that were inspired from the “art deco style” in the 1920s. Some pieces from the collection include the Flapper Swimsuit, the Roaring Bikini, and the Ritzy Swimsuit. Now the pricing for the collection ranges from $102-$120 and every swimsuit offers sizes 4-22.

You can head over to the Swimsuits For All website and buy one (or all!) of Ashley Graham’s swimsuits now and be ready to hit the beach just in time for summer!

Check out the Ashley Graham/Swimsuits For All campaign video below.