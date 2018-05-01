Scheana Marie And ‘Jersey Shore’s Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Hang Out After His Rant On Jen Harley

The hangout comes shortly after Ronnie was shown in a physical altercation with Jen.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro of Jersey Shore fame hasn’t been having the best couple of days, as the reality star has been in a very public feud with his ex Jen Harley. Over the weekend, Ronnie began an explosive Instagram story rant regarding his daughter’s mother, Jen. According to the posts, Ronnie claimed to have found sex tapes of Jen with an ex-boyfriend of hers on her phone.

After calling her out, Jen responded with her own insults on her own Instagram story. Just days later, the two were caught in a physical altercation during a live stream of Jen’s, but it looks like Ronnie has been doing just fine ever since. According to People, Scheana Marie of Vanderpump Rules shared videos alongside Ronnie Monday night on her Instagram story.

The two were hanging out with a group of friends in Las Vegas watching the season finale of Vanderpump Rules. They weren’t the only reality stars in the building, as the pair were also visited by The Challenge veteran Kailah Casillas and her boyfriend Mikey P.

Scheana shot video of Ronnie and Mikey P learning how to boomerang, and later playing Cards Against Humanity with one another. Things got extremely ironic when a card that was pulled from the deck summed up Ronnie’s life in just a few words.

“MTV’s new reality show features eight washed-up celebrities living with _______,” the card read which cracked up Scheana beyond belief.

There was no indication of anything romantic between Scheana and Ronnie, which was confirmed by E! News. A source spoke with the news outlet and said the two were just friends.

All friends in attendance were protective of Ronnie and his recent public fight. Mikey P took to Instagram to support his friend, claiming, “there are two sides to every story.” Mikey went on to defend Ronnie and told his followers he wasn’t going to tolerate any bashing of his friend for 10 years in the comment section.

To see more from Ronnie, catch Jersey Shore: Family Vacation on MTV every Thursday night at 9 p.m. Scheana will appear on the Vanderpump Rules reunion this Monday at 8 p.m. on Bravo.