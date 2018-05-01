Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Adorably Take To Instagram To Celebrate 22 Years Of Marriage

Both Consuelos and Ripa shared a series of photos with fans to celebrate the happy occasion.

If you follow them on Instagram, then it’s no secret that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are still head over heels for each other. It almost seems as though every other week, either Consuelos or Ripa are posting about one another on their Instagram accounts. Like last month, the Inquisitr reported that Consuelos shared a photo of his wife in a bikini with an adorable caption.

“Sultry Sundays with the sexy one are my fave.”

But today that couple took to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate a huge milestone in their lives — 22 years of marriage. Consuelos was the first one to share a post dedicated to his wife with his 810,000 Instagram followers. The 47-year-old referred to Ripa as his “boo” and expressed that he feels as though they just got married yesterday. He ended the post by referencing his first photo in the deck, telling fans that the photo was from their Honeymoon in Capri, Italy, while also adding that the couple is probably still banned from that hotel.

The honeymoon picture shows the couple posing together in a vintage navy car. Consuelos also shared two other photos of the couple together in different phases of their life. Additionally, Ripa’s hubby shared a throwback picture of Kelly by herself.

Within seven hours of being posted, the Riverdale star’s photo amassed over 810,000 likes and 890-plus comments. Ripa herself even commented on Consuelo’s picture, calling him her “Cash Warren.”

About two hours after Mark’s post, Kelly made a post of her own, much to the delight of her 1.8 million-plus Instagram followers. Kelly’s post was a video slideshow of photos of the couple’s relationship throughout the years. The video is set to some sort of Spanish background music to honor her husband’s heritage.

“Feliz Aniversario lover! 22 years. You’re a human roller coaster that luckily I’m tall enough to ride. @instasuelos”

In true Ripa fashion, some of the photos are silly snapshots of the couple together while others are just plain sweet. Kelly’s post gained a little more attention than her husband’s with over 440,000 video views and 1,900-plus comments. Consuelos also commented on Ripa’s post, calling her his “ride or die.”

A few of Ripa’s famous friends chimed in on the video, with Matt Bomer simply commenting with a bunch of heart eye emojis, and Naomi Watts opting for something a little more heartfelt.

“You guys kill me. Happy anniversary gorgeous people.”

Today also marks another anniversary for the 47-year-old as she celebrates one year with Ryan Seacrest on Live With Kelly and Ryan.