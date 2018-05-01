Kanye West says he got liposuction so that the public didn't call him fat

Kanye West took over the newsroom at TMZ to rant about a multitude of topics including Donald Trump, race, gangs, Harriet Tubman, Bitcoin, slavery, plastic surgery, and drug addiction. West appeared to have trouble sitting still and even had a confrontation with a TMZ staffer.

Kanye West Says He Became Addicted To Opioids After Liposuction

West started off talking about being freed from slavery and embracing “free thought” but then he broke off to talk about his personal breakdown after he became addicted to opioids as a result of having liposuction. Kanye West was challenging the black community to choose freedom and not slavery.

“When you hear about slavery for 400 years. For 400 years?! That sounds like a choice.”

Between statements about wearing a MAGA hat and embracing Donald Trump, Kanye West was talking about what had been going on in his personal life and his concern about public perception.

Kanye West jumped continued to wander around at TMZ, but the gist of what he shared on TMZ was that as a result of plastic surgery, he ended up addicted to opioids. West admitted that he had liposuction so that the media and the public didn’t call him fat “the way you did Rob.” Kanye West continued his confessional saying that he wanted to look good for “you all.”

Kanye West Stirs Up TMZ Newsroom Over Trump, Slavery, Free Thought https://t.co/uY9455WCiH — TMZ (@TMZ) May 1, 2018

Kanye West said he started taking more and more opioids, and also admitting to using marijuana at the time he had his breakdown and was hospitalized. He admitted back then to being “really high” when his trainer called 911 and he was rushed to the hospital.

Kanye West Said His Breakdown Was A Result Of Opioid Addiction

PageSix said that at the time, Kanye West was angry that he was not embraced during his breakdown which caused him to cancel his tour.

“Nobody really showed love for me when I was addicted to opioids and in the hospital.”

On one of his tracks on “Life of Pablo,” Kanye mentioned that he had been taking medication for depression.

“You ain’t never seen nothing crazier than this n—a when he off his Lexapro.”

Kanye West Says 'Taylor Swift Moment' Indirectly Triggered Breakdown https://t.co/SUKn9Uv42A — TMZ (@TMZ) May 1, 2018

Kanye West Says He Wants To Take The Stigma Off Of The Word ‘Crazy’

US Weekly shared that Kanye West had been struggling since the Taylor Swift moment at the MTV Music Awards. Kanye says he wants to take back the word “crazy.”

“I think I’m in a stronger place than I ever was after the breakdown, or I like to say the breakthrough. [It was caused by] fear, stress, being controlled, manipulation, being a pawn in a chess piece of life, stressing things that create validation, the concept of competition, so many elements at one time. … Ever since the Taylor Swift moment [at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards], it just had never been the same, the connection with radio. … The radio element was just one of the factors. … I’ma take the stigma off the word ‘crazy.'”

Kanye West said on TMZ that he wants to spread love and help the world break off the chains of slavery.