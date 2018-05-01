’90 Day Fiance’: Anfisa Shares Her First YouTube Video Without Jorge

The infamous '90 Day Fiance' couple are rumored to be headed for splitsville.

When last we saw the infamous 90 Day Fiance couple of Jorge and Anfisa, there were rumors that the duo — who seemed to weather every storm together — were, in fact, headed for splitsville.

Part of the reason why the infamous couple was headed for a divorce was that it was revealed that Jorge may have a baby with another woman, and he got her pregnant while he and Anfisa were still dating.

Rumors of their split were further fueled when it was recently revealed that Jorge was spotted filming for the new season of the show without Anfisa.

And now, with Anfisa’s latest videotaped confession, it looks like the couple is going forward with their split!

That’s the word according to In Touch Weekly, who claim that the truth came to light when Anfisa recorded her first-ever YouTube video, and there was no sign of Jorge anywhere.

Per InTouch Weekly, the 90 Day Fiance star even made a passing reference to the fact that she and her husband were having problems but said that her channel’s focus was going to be on “her favorite things,” including her favorite clothes, jewelry, and other trendy topics.

It seems as though she’s trying to position herself as a YouTube blogger and influencer, especially as she began to talk about her makeup tips as well.

But before that, she talked about her two favorite dresses for the month of April, both of which were from the independent brand Nookie. The first dress was a blue long-sleeved one that is currently on sale for $150, and the second was a red one that runs for $209.

She also talked about her favorite shoes — low chunky block heels from Steve Madden for $79, high chunky block heels from Sam Edelman for $120, and white Gucci mules for $695 — and a pair of “fitness stockings” that retail for $86.

Overall, that means that the 90 Day Fiance star spent more than $1,300 on clothes alone for the month of April, and that’s something that fans took her to task for in the comments section of the video.

It looks like this season of 90 Day Fiance is sure to be a drama-filled one!