Doutzen Kroes’ Bikini Body Is On Fleek As She Debuts New Swim Line

Doutzen Kroes is a former Victoria's Secret model turned entrepreneur.

Welcome to the jungle, baby — Doutzen Kroes showed off her perfectly toned bikini body in a jungle-inspired swimsuit that she’s designed in collaboration with Hunkemoller.

The Daily Mail is reporting that Doutzen Kroes, 33, has released a whole line of textured bikinis that, she claims, were inspired by her various trips to the jungle.

The sexy shots, which were featured on Hunkemoller’s Instagram, were shot on the beach in Barcelona, which is where the model-turned-designer first showcased her swimsuit collection.

The collection, which is called Doutzen’s Stories, will be available for purchase online beginning May 4.

Remarkably, despite her super-slim figure, Kroes’ runway models were of all shapes and sizes.

Kroes first came to prominence when she was named Vogue’s “Model of the Year” in 2005. From there, she modeled for some of the biggest and best names in the business and was a Victoria’s Secret model until 2015, when she finally retired from both the company in particular and mainstream modeling in general.

Since then, she’s become known as a global ambassador for animal rights, including the #knotonmyplanet charity, which she uses as a platform to raise money for the Elephant Crisis Fund.

But while Doutzen Kroes has managed to keep an otherwise low profile — especially now, that the focus is on raising her two children — she has, in the past, come under some fire for her poorly-thought-out comments.

In a different report for the Daily Mail, Kroes came under fire when she told the outlet that she was “lucky” to be born beautiful.

But even though some of her fans said that she sounded “snobby” for saying that, what she was trying to say is that the modeling business is very calculating and cut-throat and that it’s very difficult to “make it big,” as she did.

What’s more, as she told Fashion Magazine, even though she has no regrets about being in the modeling business, Doutzen Kroes is glad to be finally retired so she can use her celebrity status to bring attention to causes that matter to her — such as the aforementioned animal rights charities — and so that she can raise her children and remain under the radar.