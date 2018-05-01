Justin Timberlake Low Key Admits He Hooked Up With A Spice Girl As *NSYNC Visits ‘Ellen’

But here's the real question: which one?

If you’re a guest on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show, there are a few things you should expect: namely, a ton of dancing, to be the victim of some good-natured pranking, and the very real possibility that you’ll have all of your dirty laundry aired out in front of millions of viewers.

You’d think long-time friend and frequent visitor Justin Timberlake would know what to expect from the comedian anytime he pops by the show, but apparently, the singer wasn’t expecting to reveal his romantic history with a Spice Girl to the live studio audience yesterday when he joined his *NSYNC bandmates JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick for a juicy game of “Never Have I Ever.”

Ellen went in hard, quizzing the guys on their past hookups and where they might have happened. Everyone’s had a romp on the tour bus which should come as no surprise, and a few of the guys admitted to joining the mile-high club, getting frisky with fans, and even dating their bandmates’ girlfriends, but Timberlake’s answer to one question threw everyone for a loop.

Degeneres asked the former teen heartthrobs if they had ever had a fling with a Spice Girl. It’s a fair question and we’re a bit surprised that no one has investigated this before. *NSYNC and the Spice Girls were the “it” groups of the 90s. They were at the height of their fame, touring the world, and attending plenty of awards shows. It makes sense that the two bands would’ve met. In fact, a few years ago, Fatone shared a #TBT photo on Twitter of the groups’ first meeting.

@OfficialMelB a little Throw back even though it's Friday 🙂 I think that was Heathrow airport pic.twitter.com/cvChcrbWKf — Joey Fatone (@realjoeyfatone) June 5, 2015

We should’ve known then that something might’ve gone down. But Ellen got to the bottom of it on her show when she pressured Timberlake into admitting that he had, in fact, hooked up with a Spice Girl. Why he seemed reluctant to share that information we can only guess but since it’s finally out in the world now the real work of finding out which Girl Power songstress stole Timberlake’s heart now begins.

My money’s on Posh. She was always a bit of a bad girl and a rebel and since Timberlake seemed like a squeaky-clean kind of kid back in the day, maybe opposites actually did attract. But don’t count out Ginger or really any of the other girls. Timberlake would’ve been lucky to be noticed by any of them tbh.