‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’: Despite Ups And Downs, Show Celebrates First Anniversary Today

Today celebrates the first anniversary that Ryan Seacrest joined the popular syndicated morning show to create "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

On this day, one year ago, Ryan Seacrest snuck into ABC Studios to make the announcement that, after an exhaustive search, he was Kelly Ripa’s new co-host on what would become known as Live with Kelly and Ryan.

And, despite a few ups and downs — including the ever-persistent rumors that the co-hosts can’t seem to get along — the show is entering into its first year of success.

The International Business Times is reporting that, while Ryan’s rebooted stint on American Idol is tanking in the ratings (proving that you can’t capture lightning in a bottle twice), his ratings on Live with Kelly and Ryan couldn’t be better.

When Michael Strahan abruptly left the show in 2016 — jumping ship for Good Morning America — Ripa tried out a few different hosts before settling on Seacrest.

The positive effects on the ratings were almost instantaneous. Seacrest, who moved to New York from his longtime residence in Los Angeles to work on the show, and Ripa would soundly and regularly beat their competition in the ratings, most notably against Megyn Kelly, whose show airs right after The Today Show.

But even though they’ve been positively received, for the most part, over the course of the year, the Live with Kelly and Ryan hosts experienced a bit of a backlash in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

Seacrest’s former stylist, Suzie Hardy, came forward and accused him of grabbing her genitals, throwing her on the bed, and ultimately creating a hostile work environment. It was this hostile work environment that caused Hardy to leave her position, and on March 29 of this year, she filed a police report to substantiate her claims.

While Seacrest’s red carpet duties suffered a bit as a result of Hardy’s allegations — with only three female celebrities granting him interviews on the night of the Oscars — both Kelly Ripa and Seacrest’s longtime girlfriend, Shayna Taylor, made public statements in support of Seacrest.

The storm has been weathered, and as of today, the ratings for Live with Kelly and Ryan are higher than ever, and there’s continued support for both Seacrest as a person, and as a host, on the show from both fans, friends, and colleagues.