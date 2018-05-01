Kentucky Derby Odds, Post Positions: What The Early Betting Looks Like For The 144th Run For The Roses

Right now Justify is the heavy favorite at 2:1, but things can (and will) change between now and post time.

Kentucky Derby Week is officially here! That means that horse racing fans, and those who don’t care a lick about the sport except for this one particular event, are all turning their eyes towards Louisville for the sport’s most prestigious race.

And of course, what’s horse racing without a friendly wager? The race is still a few days away, but it never hurts to take a look at the early odds. Keep in mind, however, that odds change literally by the minute, and the odds you read here may be outdated even by the time you finish reading this article. What’s more, at this stage in the process only a small fraction of the money that will be bet on the race has come into Churchill Downs; millions more will come in as post time approaches, and who knows what the odds will look like by then? And most importantly, one huge factor that will undoubtedly affect the outcome of the bets – post position – was just determined an hour or so ago today.

Nevertheless, for entertainment purposes only, here are the most recent odds and post positions, as of this writing. Post positions are via SB Nation; odds are via CBS News.

1. Firenze Fire 50:1

2. Free Drop Billy 30:1

3. Promises Fulfilled 30:1

4. Flameaway 30:1

5. Audible 8:1

6. Good Magic 12:!

7. Justify 3:1 (NOTE: Just an hour ago, Justify was 2:1 – shows how much post position matters in wagering)

8. Lone Sailor 50:1

9. Hofburg 20:1

10. My Boy Jack 30:1

11. Bolt D’Oro 8:1

12. Enticed 30:1

13. Bravazo 50:1

14. Mendelssohn 5:1

15. Instilled Regard 50:1

16. Magnum Moon 6:1

17. Solomini 30:1

18. Vino Rosso 12:1

19. Noble Indy 30:1

20. Combatant 50:1

It’s here! The OFFICIAL 2018 ABR @KentuckyDerby Cheat Sheet. A quick summary of each and every runner in the #KyDerby. Have at it, folks! 2018 Kentucky Derby Cheat Sheethttps://t.co/mg15oOM7I1 — America’sBestRacing (@ABRLive) April 24, 2018

So How Can I Place A Bet?

If you’re in the U.S., and in a jurisdiction that allows online gambling (and do note that laws vary by jurisdiction, so please check before you wager), you can bet directly on Churchill Downs’ website. If you’re in Ireland or the U.K., check out Paddy Power. If you’re unfamiliar with wagering on horse racing, check out this informative Inquisitr article for a layman’s explanation. And of course, standard disclaimers apply: don’t gamble more than you can afford to lose, and if you think you may have a gambling problem, do consider seeking help.

Which Horse(s) Should I Bet On?

We wish we could tell you. Handicapping horses, and giving gambling advice in general, is outside the purview of the Inquisitr. What’s more, just about every news organization that is covering the Derby will have an in-house handicapper offering predictions. As an example, and only as an example, CBS Sports‘ Jody Demling, who has predicted the last nine Derby winners, likes My Boy Jack, who as of this writing has 30:1 odds.

The Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 5, at 6:34 p.m. Eastern Time.