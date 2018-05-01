Flat Earth Convention UK: Hundreds Gather To Discuss Conspiracy Theories At First-Ever British Event

The attendees included an NHS supply chain manager who claimed gravity doesn't exist, and that the Big Bang didn't happen.

This past weekend, the United Kingdom witnessed its first-ever Flat Earth Convention, as over 200 attendees gathered at the event to listen to, and discuss theories supposedly debunking established scientific research that proves our planet is round.

As quoted by the Daily Telegraph, National Health Service (NHS) supply chain manager David Marsh was one of the speakers at the U.K. Flat Earth expo, where he reportedly said that his research “destroys Big Bang cosmology” and backs up the idea that gravity “doesn’t exist,” with electromagnetism being the only “true force” found in nature. To back up his claims, he supposedly used a Nikon camera and a smartphone app, conducting experiments in his garden over the span of one year, in an effort to debunk the theory of planetary motion.

The Flat Earth Convention U.K. website describes David Marsh as a “family man” who has been researching flat Earth theories since November 2015 and collecting a “large catalog” of flat Earth books over the past 18 months. The website adds that Marsh has mostly been devoted to researching the moon, which he believes is “the key to unlocking the globe Earth deception.”

Talking about the past weekend’s event, Flat Earth Convention U.K. organizer Gary John said that people are “waking up,” as interest in flat Earth theories and the “increasing mistrust” in world governments have both been on the rise in recent years. This was on display at the recent expo, the Daily Telegraph wrote, as attendees openly laughed and jeered at NASA videos, and clips of speeches from world leaders that were played by the convention’s speakers.

‘“My research destroys big bang cosmology. It supports the idea that gravity doesn’t exist ….. ” explained David Marsh, a manager at the NHS Supply Chain head office in Alfreton, Derbyshire.’ Credit where credit is due @Telegraph 🙂 https://t.co/lG0PzLreJb — Brian Cox (@ProfBrianCox) April 29, 2018

In its report, the Daily Telegraph noted that Google searches for the phrase “flat Earth” increased tenfold over the last five years, and that there are multiple Facebook groups and YouTube channels devoted to such theories that now have tens of thousands of subscribers, with these members sharing their own self-styled theories, as well as accusations that NASA faked its moon landings and other documented milestones in the space agency’s history.

Flat Earth Convention attendees aren’t the only ones to publicly doubt or counter the widely accepted idea of a spherical Earth, as there have been several well-known figures who subscribe to such an idea. As noted by the Daily Telegraph and the Sydney Morning Herald, these celebrities include rapper B.o.B, who first tweeted his support for the flat Earth movement in 2015 and had recently launched a crowdfunding campaign to help him prove his point, and Boston Celtics superstar Kyrie Irving, who expressed his belief in a flat Earth in a 2017 podcast appearance.