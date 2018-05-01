Ireland Baldwin Posts NSFW Instagram Photo, Claiming She’s ‘Not Shying Away From Authenticity’

Ireland Baldwin, daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, is a model and actress.

Ireland Baldwin has never been afraid to court controversy, and she certainly did that yesterday when she posted a very NSFW photo on her Instagram page.

According to the Daily Mail, Ireland Baldwin — who is the now-adult daughter of actors Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger — has, in the past, come under fire for posting racy pictures on social media.

But instead of toning it down, the actress and model decided to double down when she shot with photographer Tyler Kandel, who photographed Baldwin wearing nothing but the sand on her body.

Baldwin emerged from the water, fully naked, with her hands in her hair.

To keep in line with Instagram’s terms of service, Baldwin edited the photo to draw scribbles on her nipples.

She told her fans and followers that they can “take it or leave it,” because this is her authentic body, and she’s not going to spend hours Photoshopping her flaws away, and neither will she stand for people telling her that she’s “worth a lot less” because she has flaws, tattoos, and other less-than-perfect features that models don’t like to admit to having.

Immediately, people took to her social media pages to chastise her for posing nude, claiming that she was “irrelevant” and would do anything for fame.

Ireland Baldwin and her cousin, Hailey Baldwin, are in the same industry, but Hailey — who is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, the youngest of the Baldwin brothers and an outspoken Christian evangelist — is more well-known.

Despite this, however, Ireland insists that there’s no rivalry between the two of them.

Ireland says that she and Hailey have a “very different brand” and a very different look, so they’re bound to go in very different career directions.

Ireland Baldwin went on to say that she and Hailey are still “very close” as cousins, and when they see each other, they’re still bound to “rag on each other” like cousins are wont to do. She says that this is what it means to be “family,” and that’s more important than any industry success.