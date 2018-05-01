Gigi Hadid & Zayn Malik: ‘Don’t Ever Underestimate Gigi’s Intelligence,’ Says Tommy Hilfiger

The fashion icon speaks out about the supermodel's public PDA with her ex, and why he trusts that she made the right decision.

Gigi Hadid has brains and beauty, at least according to her boss and collaborator Tommy Hilfiger. The fashion mogul chatted to TMZ about Gigi’s recent romantic reunion with her short-time ex, Zayn Malik, and he used the opportunity to talk up Gigi’s intelligence while simultaneously throwing shade at past supermodels like Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, and Kate Moss.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik broke up in March after two years of dating. The couple officially announced their split in two separate Twitter statements, so fans were stunned to see PDA pics suddenly surface that seemed to signal they are back together.

When asked by TMZ if Gigi made the right choice by getting back together with Zayn—the supermodel and the One Direction alum were photographed making out while in New York City over the weekend—Hilfiger quickly defended the 23-year-old’s public PDA. Hilfiger told TMZ:

“Gigi is very, very smart. She’s got a good head on her shoulders. If she thinks it’s the right thing to do then it’s the right thing to do. Don’t ever underestimate Gigi’s intelligence.”

Hilfiger, who has collaborated with Gigi on runway shows and a successful streak of Tommy X Gigi capsule collections for his brand (including the recent Spring 2018 racing-inspired line), went on to explain his close relationship with his muse. In what came off as a diss to past models he has worked with, Tommy said of Gigi:

“She’s like one of my daughters. And I think she’s incredibly intelligent and not only beautiful—years ago models were beautiful but not too smart—she’s at another level. The full package.”

Tommy Hilfiger is so in support of Gigi Hadid’s decision-making that he even admitted that if Gigi wanted to do a Hilfiger fashion campaign with Zayn Malik, he would green light it. But only if Gigi wants to do it.

This is not the first time Tommy Hilfiger has praised his golden girl Gigi Hadid. Last year, after Hadid graced the cover of the debut issue of Vogue Arabia, Tommy went so far as to say Gigi could even help secure positive relations between the U.S. and the Middle East. After Gigi, who is half-Palestinian, posed wearing a sparkly hijab on the Arabic magazine cover, Tommy Hilfiger predicted she could pave the way for peace in the Middle East.

“I think that it may melt relations, increase the love between Middle East and America, Gigi’s the conduit,” Hilfiger told TMZ of Hadid’s landmark magazine cover.

You can see Tommy Hilfiger gushing about Gigi Hadid’s beauty and brains in the video below.