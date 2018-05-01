Dolphins Don’t Care About Your Plans, Australian Paddleboarder Finds Out After Collision

Move over, Falcon Punch, Dolphin Tackle is the new move capturing the internet.

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you came face to face with a dolphin?

Well, Australian paddle boarder Andrew Hill encountered a dolphin while treading the deep blue waters just off the coast of Gracetown, West Australia and the result was just about as funny as you would think. According the Mashable, the video was recorded by Lucas Englert, who was actually getting ready to shoot footage of a few local surfers when he stumbled upon about seven or eight dolphins swimming together in a school, most likely herding fish.

As the camera pans the waters, viewers get a clear view of the dolphins, who are all lined up in a row while they appear to try and catch the same wave as Hill. Soon after, all hilarity ensues when one of the dolphins in the pack leaps up, knocking an unsuspecting Hill off of his paddle board and straight into the water. Luckily, Hill was not injured in the encounter.

Englert later posted the video to his Instagram account, making light of the situation. In the caption of the video, the photographer thanked Hill for being a great “crash dummy” while also thanking everyone for their support after his video went viral.

In an interview with the West Australian, the paddle boarder confesses that this is not the first time that he has encountered a small school of dolphins in his adventures at sea, but this was the first time that being knocked off of his paddleboard was the ending result.

“Eight or nine of them decided to catch that wave and surf straight at me, which has happened lots of times in the past to me and generally they just take off to one side left or right.”

A post shared by Lubricated Surf PicsnVids (@lubricatedsurf) on Apr 28, 2018 at 7:25pm PDT

In his interview, the 51-year-old also confessed that he truly loves to see dolphins while he’s boarding, but usually he prefers to see them at a distance.

“Fairly legal hip and shoulder I think. And hats off to him, he collected me really well.”

The dolphin news comes just a week after a great white shark attacked 37-year-old Alejandro Travaglini few miles north of Margaret River in southwest Australia. The Washington Post shares that the shark knocked Alejandro off of his board three times in just 20 seconds. The man was able to escape the attack by riding a wave in and seeking immediate medical attention.

If you’d like to see more videos of dolphins, be sure to follow lubricatedsurf on Instagram.