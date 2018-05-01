2018 Tony Award Nominees Announced, ‘SpongeBob’ Faces ‘Mean Girls’ In Epic Showdown

'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' and 'The Children' lead the nominations for plays.

The 2018 Tony Award nominations were announced Tuesday morning in New York, with Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and Waitress and Scorpion star Katharine McPhee doing the honors. Here, now, via ABC News and WCBS-TV (New York) is a list of the nominees in the major categories. NOTE: For the sake of brevity, this article will exclude minor categories such as technical awards, and awards for Best Actor/Actress other than those for the lead roles. Similarly, non-competitive, ceremonial awards will also be excluded from this list.

Best Musical

In the biggest category, it looks like an epic showdown is brewing between Tina Fey’s Mean Girls, the Broadway musical version of her 2004 comedy movie of the same name, and the kid-friendly SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical. Outliers in the category are The Band’s Visit and Disney’s Frozen.

Meanwhile, a few popular new musicals failed to make the nominations. Those include Jimmy Buffet’s Margaritaville, the Donna Summer restrospective Summer, and the Hal Prince revue Prince of Broadway.

Besides picking up a nomination in the Best Musical category, Mean Girls is also nominated for Best Original Score, Best Lead Actress (Taylor Louderman), Best Actor (Grey Henson), Best Actress (Ashley Park), and a handful of technical awards.

Similarly, Spongebob Squarepants also picked up nominations for Best Original Score, Best Lead Actor (Ethan Slater), Best Featured Actor (Gavin Lee), and various technical awards.

Best Play

To almost no one’s surprise, this category is dominated by the Broadway entry to the Harry Potter franchise: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Let the magic begin. The curtain is up on Part 1 of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway! #CursedChildNYC pic.twitter.com/Kl0ulkhvho — Pottermore (@pottermore) April 22, 2018

Already the play has racked up nine Olivier Awards in London; will it dominate the New York awards as well?

Its competition includes The Children, Farinelli and the King, Junk and Latin History for Morons.

Best Revival (Musical)

My Fair Lady

Once On This Island

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Revival (Play)

Angels In America

Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Travesties

Best Original Score

Angels in America

The Band’s Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Lead Actor (Musical)

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Lead Actor (Play)

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and The King

Denzel Washington, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Best Lead Actress (Musical)

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore, Once On This Island

LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Lead Actress (Play)

Glenda Jackson, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

The Tony Awards will air on Sunday, June 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on CBS.