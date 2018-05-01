Nakea Darisaw: Racist Graffiti Painted All Over Black Florida Woman’s Home, Cars – Everything Was Vandalized

On top of the Florida woman's home and cars being covered in racist slurs, windshields were busted, phone lines were cut, sugar was poured in her vehicles' gas tanks, and other equipment was stolen.

Nakea Darisaw says she woke up the other day to find her entire home and cars covered with racist graffiti that used racial epithets for black people. The Marion County homeowner says that the vandals used red paint to cover the house and vehicle in addition to all sorts of other damage.

“I actually passed out, ’cause we have no enemies at all. We don’t really know anyone here except the people we go to church with, so this was very overwhelming for me,” Darisaw said, according to WFTV.

The black Florida woman lives off of highway C-25 in Belleview and she believes the vandals attacked either Friday night or early Saturday morning. The vehicles’ windshields were busted in and the external phone lines were cut, as well. This was not the first attack on her home since in recent times someone poured sugar into her vehicles’ gas tanks and stole her four-wheelers and pressure washers.

Besides racial slurs, the word “GO” was written on her front door. The Florida woman says that her “children have been terrified by this,” but she will not allow the vandals to chase her away from her home.

“I’m still going to stay in my house. I’m not going to be moving,” she said. “No one is going to force me out of my house that I prayed for and sacrificed some many things to buy. I’m not going to move.”

Darisaw said that her church rallied behind her, and church members came out and pressure-washed the racial slurs off of her home. A Go Fund Me fundraiser was started to help the family since they have suffered thousands of dollars of damage. She only was asking for $1,000, but generous people have exceeded her needs already.

“I just wanted to personally thank everyone for all of the love and support. It has truly been unbelievable and amazing,” Darisaw wrote on Facebook. “This ordeal has been UNREAL for my family but we will not allow ourselves to be discouraged at all but continue to praise God and trust God [through] it all and pray that God will reveal who did this. Blessings to everyone.”

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the incident, and the vandals have not been identified. Darisaw asks, “If anyone has any information please contact Marion County Sheriffs office.”