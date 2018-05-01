Miranda Lambert’s New Boyfriend Evan Felker Ghosted His Wife, Per ‘People’

The details about Miranda Lambert and Evan Felker get shadier.

Oh, what a tangled web Miranda Lambert’s new relationship with Evan Felker is turning out to be. Now the latest reports say that Felker actually ghosted his wife of over a year for two months before filing for divorce in February.

According to a People report, Felker and Lambert began flirting via text message before they ever met. Ultimately, Felker and his band the Turnpike Troubadours joined Lambert on her “Livin’ Like Hippies Tour” as an opening act for three performances. While their texting started out strictly about work and the possibility of writing a song together, it turned to flirting well before they even met on tour.

Felker actually felt guilty and showed his wife Staci the text messages. While the flirting crossed a line with her, Felker wanted to pursue the chance to write a song with the award-winning country music star. He hoped such an opportunity would change his entire life along with Staci’s life.

Well, their lives certainly did change, but probably not in the way he initially expected. By the third concert date, Felker didn’t even bother to call his wife, a source told People. Then, after the short stint ended, Felker skipped his flight home to Oklahoma to rejoin his bride. He sent Staci an email apprising her of his decision and letting her know he planned to continue traveling with Lambert. What a shock that must have been!

Almost unbelievably, after that, Felker reportedly ghosted Staci while Lambert posted coy Instagram images.

It’s like Staci had to see the demise of her own marriage play out in secret code on Instagram. Ultimately Felker filed for divorce in mid-February and eventually came clean to his wife about his relationship with Lambert in late March. As for Lambert, her split with Anderson East hit headlines in April, and all the sordid details of this crazy entanglement with a married man have spilled near daily since then.

Staci posted a teary public service announcement, as Inquisitr previously reported. Later, Lambert’s ex-husband Blake Shelton appeared to throw some karma shade at his ex-wife via a tweet. Of course, he won’t confirm he tweeted about his ex-wife, People reported. In fact, he said his comments referred to something personal. Right.

While it indeed takes two to make or break a relationship, the news about this breakup keeps getting shadier.