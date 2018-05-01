‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recaps For Monday, April 30: Bill Stages A Fake Romantic Rendezvous To Trick Wyatt

Bill knows that Wyatt won't be able to dispute what his eyes tell him, and Katie refuses to believe Wyatt's news. Meanwhile, Liam moves in.

Bold and the Beautiful recaps for Monday, April 30 state that Bill (Don Diamont) just can’t stop thinking about the one-night stand he had with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). Justin (Aaron D. Spears), Spencer Publications’ legal advisor and Bill’s only friend, enters. He has drawn up the papers to transfer ownership to Steffy. Justin remarks that Steffy is getting a bargain. His boss informs him that he needs him to do another favor. According to Soap Central,Justin questions whether Bill’s latest instructions are part of his job. Bill insists that it is and that he needs to carry out the orders quickly.

In the meantime, Bold and the Beautiful recaps Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Katie (Heather Tom) are spending some quality time in his office. Katie feels nervous that Bill could walk in on them. However, Wyatt tells her that Steffy is in his father’s office. She asks Wyatt what they’re up to, and he responds with, “What do you think they’re doing?” He vaguely alludes to them having some intimate time together. Katie believes that Steffy is trying to save her marriage, and Wyatt tells her that is what he used to think as well. He takes her through the conversation he heard when Bill put Steffy on speaker phone, according to Bold and the Beautiful recaps, via She Knows Soaps. Katie flat out tells him that Bill lies.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy becomes unnerved when Bill suggests that they share a future, and a family, together. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/dPDRqhEZp0 pic.twitter.com/rk7c4uaa0K — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 30, 2018

Steffy wants to sign the paperwork that makes the cliff house hers. Bill talks to her about her mother, and she says that she hopes her mother is getting help. She also thanks him for not telling anybody. The Bold and the Beautiful recaps for Monday, April 30 state that Bill makes Steffy uncomfortable when he tells her he let her mother get off scot-free because he loves her. When he walks Steffy out into the hallway, he asks her to show some appreciation. She hugs him just as Wyatt peeks out. He sees them in an embrace.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Liam prepares to make the biggest decision of his life. pic.twitter.com/ktOn7v8wEp — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 30, 2018

Back in the office, Justin sets up a scene which makes it look as if Steffy and Bill made love. He lights some candles, brings in a throw, and ruffles up some pillows. When Wyatt slips into his father’s office, he thinks that they had sex there and exclaims, “Oh my God.”

At the Logan estate, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Ridge (Thorsten Kaye), and Hope (Annika Noelle) welcome Liam with a vegan dinner. They talk about not putting pressure on the young Mr. Spencer about the future decisions that he has to make. Later, Hope enters his cabin and kisses him while promising him her support in whatever decision he makes. Tune into Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.