Blake Shelton Responds After Being Accused Of Throwing Shade At Miranda Lambert With ‘Karma’ Tweet

Blake's hitting back after being accused of calling out his ex-wife.

Blake Shelton is hitting back after being accused of throwing some major shade at ex-wife Miranda Lambert after tweeting about “karma” shortly after various outlets alleged that she was dating Evan Felker and that he was still married at the time of them getting together. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight this week, Shelton appeared to deny that he was taking aim at Miranda – but wouldn’t reveal exactly who he was referring to with the cryptic message.

“If it was meant for people to know exactly what it meant, it wouldn’t have been so cryptic, but I can tell you it’s been, actually, very entertaining to watch the world run with it and assume what they think it’s about,” Shelton explained, referring to the widespread speculation suggesting he was talking about his former wife.

The country star then declined to reveal who he was speaking about as he spoke to the outlet alongside Kelly Clarkson after filming The Voice but admitted that he actually thought it was pretty “funny” that everyone automatically assumed that he was taking aim at Lambert amid her recent scandal.

“I’ll say this, people are way off the mark,” Blake responded of his very cryptic tweet posted to his account last week before he then added, “but I don’t have time to worry about it.”

Shelton was also asked about the tweet that caused a whole lot of drama by Extra while chatting with the media on April 30, where he also refused to confirm who he was talking about last week, only calling it a “personal thing.”

“It was a personal thing that’s in a small circle of my people and that’s why it was written the way it was,” Shelton said, “and then people took it and make it into what they want to make it into, which I don’t want any part of that.”

“But at the same time, I can’t help but to think it’s funny how these fires get lit and it takes off and I don’t have time to care,” Blake then continued. “That’s why I’ve kind of moved on.”

Blake and Miranda in 2014. Jason Merritt / Getty Images

As reported by People, several fans and media outlets accused the country star of throwing serious shade at Miranda after he posted a tweet about “karma” shortly after news broke that Miranda is now dating Evan, who filed for divorce from his wife in February.

He tweeted on April 25, “Been taking the high road for a long time… I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!”

He also retweeted some fan responses, including one that read, “this is what the #TRUTH feels like!!!” which is a reference to his girlfriend Gwen Stefani’s album of the same name which was inspired by her split with husband Gavin Rossdale and subsequent romance with Blake.

@blakeshelton #countrymusicfreakstour gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Mar 14, 2018 at 3:28pm PDT

The social media activity had many claiming that Shelton was confirming Lambert had cheated on him during their four-year marriage, which ended in 2015, while, as Inquisitr reported, Evan’s estranged wife also alluded to cheating as she shared a video of herself online singing Carrie Underwood’s “Before He Cheats.”

However, Miranda hasn’t officially commented on the tweet from her ex-husband, nor has she yet publicly confirmed that she’s dating Evan.

But while Blake isn’t willing to reveal exactly who he was talking about on Twitter, if he does ever decide to get married again, his fellow country star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan recently teased that he’ll be on hand to officiate his and Gwen’s possible wedding.